Who Do the Chiefs Pick in a First-Round 2010 Redraft?
It's been 15 years since the 2010 NFL season and a lot has changed. Tom Brady and the Patriots are no longer the kings of the league, Aaron Rodgers is a free agent, and Devin Hester is no longer returning kickoffs for scores every week.
Knowing what we know now, teams would have drafted differently, especially in the first round. This includes the Kansas City Chiefs, who held the 5th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs had just come off a disappointing 4-12 season, while they finished at the bottom of the AFC West. They needed a star and they couldn't afford to be wrong with a pick that high.
Originally, they went with safety Eric Berry out of Tennessee. Playing three seasons for the Volunteers, Berry made an immediate impact right from his freshman year, when he appeared in 14 games. He finished the season with 5 interceptions (including a pick-six), a forced fumble, and two tackles for loss.
"Berry entered the 2010 draft after two consecutive unanimous All-American seasons at Tennessee," said Pro Football Focus in their new 2010 NFL Redraft. "In this redraft, he stays in Tennessee as a member of the Titans.
"Berry was a three-time first-team All-Pro — in 2013, 2015 and 2016, his three highest-graded seasons. Major lower-body injuries and cancer derailed parts of his career, but he was declared cancer-free ahead of the 2015 season and went on to produce an elite 90.2 PFF overall grade across the next two years."
However, according to PFF, the Chiefs should've taken defensive tackle Geno Atkins out of Georgia with their first-round selection, even though he originally only went in the 4th round at pick No. 120.
"Atkins put together a dominant run from his rookie year in 2010 through 2019," PFF wrote. "During that time, he earned an elite 93.0 PFF overall grade. Equally elite in the run and pass games, he engineered eight straight seasons with at least a 70.0 PFF grade in both departments."
While Berry was a star when he was healthy and not a bad pick by any means, it's interesting to wonder how the Chiefs would've looked now if they had gone a different direction all those years ago.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.