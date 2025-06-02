Chiefs Address RB Depth in Latest 2026 3-Round Mock Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot riding on the 2025 season when it comes to their running back room. With several backs competing in a one-year deal, or the final year of their rookie contract, it's now or never for these players to earn their spot on the Chiefs roster for the future.
The Chiefs re-signed veteran running back Kareem Hunt, brought in veteran Elijah Mitchell, and drafted a new running back in Brashard Smith. The Chiefs also have Isiah Pacheco in the final year of his rookie contract, looking to bounce back to what he was just two years ago.
Depending on how this season unfolds, the folds of the running back room in Kansas City could look very different in 2026. A running back hasn't reached 1,000 rushing yards or more for the Chiefs since Hunt accomplished the goal in 2017. Perhaps looking for a shake-up, the 2026 NFL Draft could be the solution.
According to a recent three-round mock draft created by Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network, the Chiefs would utilize their first-round draft pick on a running back. The running back of choice would be Nicholas Singleton out of Penn State University.
"Andy Reid and Brett Veach have shown that they’re willing to take RBs in Round 1 if the situation calls for it. Looking at the Kansas City Chiefs’ roster status and the long-term uncertainty with Isiah Pacheco and others, a player like Nicholas Singleton could be high on their board," Cumming wrote.
"Singleton could’ve declared in 2025, but instead, he returns in 2026 as a top RB prospect with rare raw talent. He’s a home-run threat at 6’0″, 227 pounds with good vision, footwork efficiency, and receiving versatility. He can blink through gaps and bury defenders."
Depending on how Smith develops, along with the veterans in Pacheco, Hunt, and Mitchell, the idea of drafting Singleton doesn't seem too outlandish.
Last season with the Nittany Lions, Singleton collected a collegiate career high in rushing yards with 1,099 in 172 carries. He also scored 12 touchdowns, tying his collegiate high. Seeing what more Singleton could do in the upcoming college football season will be enticing, especially if the Chiefs struggle with their ground game consistency once again.
