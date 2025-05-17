What Role Will Chiefs' Brashard Smith Have in Rookie Campaign?
The Kansas City Chiefs got a steal in the last round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs took running back Brashard Smith in the seventh round, and they traded up to draft him. The Chiefs' running game last season was no good. It was a struggle all season, and no matter what they did, the run game was not a good one. Heading into the new season, the Chiefs are looking to change that.
The team this offseason added a couple of running backs, including Smith, to help the run game. The Chiefs are looking to have more than one back lead the way next season. Smith can be a big part of that as he can help the running back room, keeping fresh legs on the field. The Chiefs will need it because of the veteran they have in the backfield and the injury that Isiah Pacheco had last season.
Smith brings more to the running back room than just being a runner. Smith can also line up at the wide receiver position and cause problems from the slot as well. Smith can get the ball from the receiver position as well and make something out of nothing. That is one big reason why the Chiefs liked that pick and why Smith will have a role with the Chiefs next season.
Mike Clay of ESPN gave his prediction of how he thinks Smith is going to do in 2025.
Brashard Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
2025 projection: 7 carries, 30 yards, 0 TDs; 2 receptions, 15 yards, 0 TDs
Drafted: Round 7, No. 228
Smith is one of the smallest rookie RBs at 5-foot-10 and 194 pounds. He ran a solid 4.39-second 40 at the combine, but he performed poorly in the vertical (32½ inches, second last at the position) and broad jump (9-foot-9, tied for last). A converted WR, Smith is elusive but has room to grow at the position. He played only one season at running back after transferring from Miami to SMU.
Behind Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt and Elijah Mitchell, Smith might start 2025 as a kick returner/reserve.
The Chiefs, with a run game, will be one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL. The Chiefs need to let the defense know they can run the ball as well as pass it with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Something to keep your eyes on as we move closer to the start of the season.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.