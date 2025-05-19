What Will The Chiefs Do at the Running Back Position
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to bounce back this season in a huge way. They want to redeem themselves after the way they ended their 2024 season. That is why the Chiefs want the season to start right away, because they want to get back to work.
The Chiefs want to get back to the Super Bowl and win it this time. It is going to be interesting to see what the Chiefs look like heading into the season in some areas.
If the Chiefs want to get back to winning it all, there are some things they will have to do better than they did in some areas last season. One of those areas was the running back position. The Chiefs did not do a good job of having a running game last season. Not all of it was on them, but most of it was. Injuries and bad play upfront got to them and especially the run game.
Starting running back Isiah Pacheco was injured. And even when he came back late in the season, he was not the same running back we had seen him be. Veteran running back Kareem Hunt did some flashes like his first time with the Chiefs, but those did not last long, and the offense was forced to pass the ball on most of their plays.
This offseason, the Chiefs got better at the running back position by adding veteran running back Elijah Mitchell and drafting running back Brashard Smith in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs will now have to figure out how these running backs will be fixed on their team and which one gives them the best to get the run game going. Or if the team will keep all four running backs.
These are all things to watch as we inch closer to the 2025 season and at training camp. And if they do decide to let go of a running back, will it be a veteran or will it be a young rookie? One thing we do know is that if the Chiefs do have a run game, it will take pressure off the Chiefs and give their offense a way better chance to win a lot more games.
