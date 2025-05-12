Kansas City Chiefs Must See Games in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs want the 2025 National Football League season to start faster than any other team in the league. The Chiefs still have that bad taste in their mouth after losing Super Bowl LIX to end their season last year. The Chiefs will have an extra chip on their shoulder heading into next season, and it will stay there all of 2025. The Chiefs are looking to bounce back and make another run at the Super Bowl.
Well, the Chiefs do know who they will play next season; they are just waiting to find out when they play them. This week, the Chiefs will find out who they play each week in 2025. The NFL is set to release the entire schedule for next season. The Chiefs will have another difficult schedule, but they will be ready to go out there and be contenders like they have been over the last few years.
It will not be different this upcoming season. One likely thing is that the Chiefs will open the season on a Friday in Brazil against their divisional rival. That will be confirmed in a few days.
The Chiefs have a lot of good games set in 2025, but here we will look at which games will be the best to watch and are must-see games for the Chiefs.
Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports ranked his Top 10 must-see games in 2025.
8. Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Two of the best teams in the NFL square off at Arrowhead Stadium, a rematch of the thrilling 2023 NFL Kickoff Game which the Lions announced to the NFL world they were ready for prime time. The Lions and Chiefs were each the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences last season, both sporting a 15-2 record. This is a matchup of heavyweight powers.
4. Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs
Remember the showdown in the NFL Kickoff Game in Kansas City last season? Well, the Ravens and Chiefs haven't met since that Week 1 thriller (where the NFL overturned Baltimore's game-tying touchdown on the final play of regulation). Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes are always bound for epic showdowns, especially in the regular season. The Ravens and Chiefs also had some pregame banter in the 2023 AFC Championship game that may still carry some weight.
2. Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
This is the best rivalry in the NFL right now and it isn't close. Josh Allen is the only quarterback that has beaten Patrick Mahomes four times in the regular season, sporting a 4-1 record against him. In the playoffs, Allen and the Bills have failed to beat the Chiefs -- going 0-3 against them. The Chiefs and Bills seem to meet every year since they typically win their division, meaning we're treated to another Mahomes-Allen showdown. This is a rematch of the thrilling AFC Championship game from last season, and the Chiefs and Bills are likely to deliver another classic.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.