Caleb Downs Makes Perfect Sense to Help Chiefs' Biggest Issue
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With a top-10 pick for the first time in almost a decade, Kansas City will have their hands full with making sure the right talent steps into the building. The last time they had a pick this high, the Chiefs selected Patrick Mahomes.
The bar is high, and with so much talent on the board, it will come down to who fits their system the most.
Mock drafts are all good until the first day of free agency hits. With major signings and valuable pieces leaving, the Chiefs will be looking to build upon certain areas of the roster. Kenneth Walker signed, so no reason for Jeremiyah Love, but many pieces of the secondary left, so still plenty of options on the board.
Trent McDuffie, Bryan Cook, and even Joshua Williams will not be wearing the red and gold this next season. It will take someone very talented to replace those guys with elite talent.
Former Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is right there for the taking. Although the team did sign Alohi Gilman, Downs could be a starter and make an impact immediately. With so many parts of the secondary leaving in the off-season, the Chiefs are in need of more defensive players that can be of promise.
He can be a guy that not only causes turnovers, but he can read a quarterback like a book. The former Buckeye is one of the top talents in all the 2026 NFL Draft.
His ability to make any given tackle seems like a sure thing, but many players coming out of the draft have a hard time wrapping up someone like Derrick Henry. For Downs, he does not hesitate to step up and make a play.
He plays with fire under his feet that not many players can compare to. His coverage skills make him a top talent too because he stays down and does not bite on many fakes. The biggest factor in his game is his ability to disrupt the offense’s style of play.
Downs wants to compete and that is why he is a top player the Chiefs should take.
Being able to step in right away and become a run stopper is key too. He wants to tackle and will surely not be denied from keeping a running back from having a good game.
There are concerns about drafting a safety that high, but Steve Spagnuolo would have his hands full with a top safety. Even bigger question is the fact that the Chiefs signed Gilman to step in after Bryan Cook left, but Downs is that guy who can make a significant impact.
Kansas City will have plenty of options on the board by picking at the nine spot, but Downs is a generational talent that could be a long-term Chiefs’ safety in the making.
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Caden Letsche is a senior at the University of Kansas, majoring in Journalism. He has covered all things Jayhawks over the past four years, traveling across the country following the team. Sports have always been a passion.