Caleb Downs Makes Perfect Sense to Help Chiefs' Biggest Issue

With a top-10 pick for the first time in almost a decade, Kansas City will have their hands full with making sure the right talent steps into the building. The last time they had a pick this high, the Chiefs selected Patrick Mahomes.

The bar is high, and with so much talent on the board, it will come down to who fits their system the most.

Mock drafts are all good until the first day of free agency hits. With major signings and valuable pieces leaving, the Chiefs will be looking to build upon certain areas of the roster. Kenneth Walker signed, so no reason for Jeremiyah Love, but many pieces of the secondary left, so still plenty of options on the board.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach walks down the hill to the fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Trent McDuffie, Bryan Cook, and even Joshua Williams will not be wearing the red and gold this next season. It will take someone very talented to replace those guys with elite talent.

Former Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is right there for the taking. Although the team did sign Alohi Gilman, Downs could be a starter and make an impact immediately. With so many parts of the secondary leaving in the off-season, the Chiefs are in need of more defensive players that can be of promise.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

He can be a guy that not only causes turnovers, but he can read a quarterback like a book. The former Buckeye is one of the top talents in all the 2026 NFL Draft.

His ability to make any given tackle seems like a sure thing, but many players coming out of the draft have a hard time wrapping up someone like Derrick Henry. For Downs, he does not hesitate to step up and make a play.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) celebrates a defensive stop during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

He plays with fire under his feet that not many players can compare to. His coverage skills make him a top talent too because he stays down and does not bite on many fakes. The biggest factor in his game is his ability to disrupt the offense’s style of play.

Downs wants to compete and that is why he is a top player the Chiefs should take.

Being able to step in right away and become a run stopper is key too. He wants to tackle and will surely not be denied from keeping a running back from having a good game.

Sep 28, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) tackles Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Aziah Johnson (11) in the first half at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are concerns about drafting a safety that high, but Steve Spagnuolo would have his hands full with a top safety. Even bigger question is the fact that the Chiefs signed Gilman to step in after Bryan Cook left, but Downs is that guy who can make a significant impact.

Kansas City will have plenty of options on the board by picking at the nine spot, but Downs is a generational talent that could be a long-term Chiefs’ safety in the making.