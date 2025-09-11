Real Reason Why Week 2 For Chiefs Isn't Must-Win
The Kansas City Chiefs go to battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 of the 2025 campaign in a Super Bowl LIX rematch. The Eagles got the upper hand over Kansas City back in February, meaning that there is a lot riding on this game for the Chiefs for more than one reason.
First, the Chiefs dropped their season opener in Sao Paulo, Brazil, against their AFC West division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers. Going into a game against the reigning Super Bowl champions with a blemish on your record without a win can be daunting, especially since Philadelphia beat the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener.
Losing this game would make the Chiefs 0-2, something that hasn't happened since 2014, which also happened to be the last time they missed the playoffs. While that seems daunting, it wouldn't make or break the season for Kansas City.
Secondly, the Chiefs have to prove to themselves and the rest of the world that they can win a high-leverage game with the current roster that they have. With Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice both unavailable, it becomes a tad more difficult for Kansas City to get offense going, and explosive offense at that.
Falling into a 0-2 hole would not mean that the Chiefs' season is over, or that their dynasty is crumbling down. What it does mean is the Chiefs will need to play a cleaner game, while leaning on several assets on the roster.
Analysts Thoughts
Stephen A. Smith recently joined NFL on ESPN on YouTube to break down his thoughts on why the Chiefs' Week 2 game against the Eagles shouldn't be viewed as a "must-win".
- "You got to remember that when we look at the Kansas City Chiefs, let's talk about a team that beats themselves," Smith said.
- "You're talking about Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice missing a combined 28 games last year. One miss 13, one miss 15. Okay? You talk about Isaiah Pacheco missing 10 games last year. So, it's been a struggle for them to keep their wide receivers and their running backs on the field healthy. We can't ignore that."
- "When the Kansas City Chiefs are fully loaded. What are we expecting? Is this a team that can run off nine and 10 straight? Yes, they can. We all know what they're capable of."
