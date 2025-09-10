What Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Had to Say About Week 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke from the podium at team headquarters before Wednesday’s practice. The Chiefs are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
On moving past the Super Bowl and focusing on the Eagles this week:
“Yeah, for sure. I mean, I think that's with every single game that you play. But this is a really good football team. I mean, there's no way around it. They're good at every aspect, on defense and obviously on offense as well. And it'll take our best football. And so you learn from the mistakes that you make. That's part of playing the game, is you learn from your failures like you learn from the positive things that you do, and you try to come back and play better football this week. And it's gonna take our best football to go out there and get a win.”
On adjusting after losing Xavier Worthy early in Friday’s game:
“I think it's more just getting guys into the right spots. I mean, obviously, you try to rep and give guys opportunities at every single receiver position, but there's limited reps, and so when you have an injury, guys going in different spots, they haven't got those reps in before. But I thought the guys did well as the game went on, of adjusting to that, stepping up and making plays.
“And I thought they did really good in that second half of giving us a chance to go out there and try to get a win.”
On whether he watched the Super Bowl game film, and how long it took:
“Yeah. I mean, I watch every game, so you have to learn from it. I mean that. Yeah, it sucks that you lose the game, but in order to progress and to be better next time, you have to watch it and learn from it. And so, I don't know the exact amount of times, but you watch it, and you watch it in the offseason with the team and with the coaches, and then you watch it, obviously, this week as well.
“And so, they had a great game plan. They played hard and did a great job of disrupting my timing. And so, I have to learn from that, find ways to get the ball out of my hand, and then when the opportunities are there -- I think that's something I did miss early in the game, there was opportunities to make plays -- and you got to make those plays, because if you don't, they're not going to allow those opportunities again.”
On what it felt like to watch the film, whether it was emotional:
“I think it's just more informational. I mean, the emotion kind of happens for about a week after the game, but I mean, at the end of the day, you're going to have failures in this league. It’s about how you respond from those failures, and that's something that's important to anyone's career. But for me, I got to continue to push to be even better, so that I don't make those same mistakes whenever I get the opportunity to again.”
On whether he’s comfortable taking risks earlier in games, playing bolder:
“I think just you got to pick and choose the right spots. I mean, I think you can't be one way too much, one way or another. And so, finding that right balance of attacking downfield, but still keeping the chains moving, and not putting the ball in harmful situations, is something that's important to every quarterback. And so, I think at the end of last year, at certain points, I wasn't taking those chances that I could have.
“And so, I try to do better with that going into this season, and try to do better at that this last game. And obviously, I'll keep working with that throughout my career, but it'll be important this week as much as any, because they have good players everywhere on that defense. And so, it's about accepting that challenge and going out there and executing at a high level.”
On how he assessed himself in the first game:
“I thought I did a good job for the most part. Obviously, they did good in the first half. Missed a couple shots, but once I hit that one to Tyquan (Thornton) down the sideline toward halftime, I thought from then on, I did a good job of kind of recognizing when to take shots, when to hit the stuff underneath, and just getting the ball out to the guys and letting them make plays.
“And so, just trying to do that faster so that we're not in that deficit. It will be important this week, especially with how they play football and how they can run the ball and throw the ball as well on their side of the side of the football. So, being better from the beginning, and not just kind of as the game goes on.”
On the Chiefs’ offensive line in Week 1:
“They did a good job. You know, it's always tough when you're behind, because the defensive line gets to pass rush and do their games and stunts and stuff like that. But I thought throughout the game, they did a really good job against a really good defensive line, and that does a lot of good things.
“And so, they'll continue to get better and better. They're young. They got a lot of experience to kind of gain from that first game. But now they'll have another challenge with a really good defensive line they're facing this week.”
On the team coming out flat in the first half last week, whether it was more a case of just not making plays while the Chargers made more:
“Yeah, I mean, that's part of it, but I think in order to be great, you have to be able to bring that emotion when things aren't going well. I mean, anyone can be hyped whenever a big play happens. That's part of life in general. But whenever things are not going your way, how are you going to respond? And I think that's important for championship teams, is being able to bring that energy whenever things aren’t going your way.
“Because it's not always going to be great. It's not always going to be winning by big scores. It's about responding to that moment and what that moment needs.”
On the attitude of the team approaching Sunday, and the sideline conflicts between teammates last week:
“Yeah, I think guys are ready to go. You know, it's football. It's passionate. We love the game. I'd rather have guys that are passionate about it and want to win than the other way around. And we hold each other accountable. And I think at the end of the day, we know that we love each other. And then when you have that, you can hold each other accountable and then push forward to be even better, that next time you step on the football field.
“And so, there's no ill will anywhere. It's just a bunch of guys that want to win and want to do whatever they can to win. And so, whenever that happens, sometimes passionate moments, outbursts and stuff happen. But at the end of the day, we love each other, and we're going to push each other to be even better.”
On whether he feels a need to speak to the team about lack of energy:
“No. I think guys understand. I don't know if you can pinpoint one reason or another at the end of the day. That's in the past. Now, it's how can you just learn from it and be better the next time? And so, we will have that mindset going into practice this week, try to prepare ourselves to play a good football team.
“And I mean, what better challenge than playing the reigning Super Bowl champions to see where we're at? And so, I think guys will be ready to go, and knowing that we all got to play our best if we want to find a way to win.”
On whether Super Bowl rematches are different, especially this early in a season:
“I think you just, we know the opponent. You know, even with the Super Bowl and the Super Bowl before and the games we've played in regular seasons, we know that this is a really good football team, and we know that they have a lot of great football players. And so, when you play the best of the best, you have to take your game to another level.
“And so, it's not different in a sense of it's a Super Bowl rematch or anything like that. I think it's just, it's just different in the sense of, ‘You're playing the best of the best,’ and so how are you going to respond? How are you going to be even better and take your game to another level? And so, I always think it's fun, playing the best and getting to see where you're at. In a game like this, I think if you're playing your first game at Arrowhead against the reigning Super Bowl champions, there's got to be some extra juice.
“I mean, it's our first home game. There’ll be a cool flyover. You know, you get everything you need. So, there's no way, no reason you should come out flat this game.”
On looking like he locked in and took over Friday’s game in the second half:
“I think you just know you have to score whenever you're playing good football teams and you're down; you have to make the play now. So, you take a little bit more risk. You do a little bit different things you might not do early in the game. And so, it's about finding that earlier, you know, finding that earlier so that we don't get that deficit.
“I just like winning. So, whenever you're not winning, it's like you sometimes focus in even more, because you want to try to find a way to do whatever you can to win.”
On the mental state of the team this week:
“Yeah, I think guys are definitely locked in. I mean, I thought they were locked in last week. So, I mean, we have a lot of leaders on this team, guys that don't like losing, and it's about finding a way now of bringing that energy, bringing that right mindset, so that we can play our best football.
“I thought we did good things in the second half on the offensive side of the ball this last week. But how can we be even better to start the game and carry that through the entire game?
On Hollywood Brown, having not had a lot of reps with the wide receiver in preseason:
“Yeah, I think you saw in the game, Hollywood just kind of got more and more comfortable as the game went on. And we asked him to do a lot of things. He kind of had to run his routes, Xavier’s routes, and kind of all the in between. And so, he did a good job of recognizing what he needed to do, recognizing coverages and making plays happen. And so, he'll be big these next couple weeks, as we try to get Xavier back, and get Rashee (Rice) back and everything like that. But it's something I think he's ready for.”
On whether he feels a need to be more physical when carrying the ball:
“Yeah, I always brace for impact. I mean, I think that you have to protect yourself. But I think in this last game, I think we just needed the yards. We needed it. We needed ways to score the football, especially at that time in the game. That's why I think people highlighted the one. I got him on one, but I really wasn't running out of bounds, really the whole second half.
“And so, it's a long season, so I'll try to get back to running out of bounds as much as possible. But that stuff, that’s stuff that I usually do in the playoffs. I'm just gonna try to manage that throughout the season so I can be there for the playoffs.”
Your best choice for news and information from Chiefs Kingdom, absolutely free and available 24 hours a day, is OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, share your thoughts on Patrick Mahomes by visiting our Facebook page (here).