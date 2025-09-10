Underrated Chiefs' Weapon Needs Big Game Against Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs go into one of the biggest games on their 2025 schedule in Week 2 against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. Since the Eagles deflated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, they haven't found themselves in the win column.
At this point, the Chiefs should know the Eagles very well. They have faced off in two of the last three Super Bowls, trading victories in each. Following the Eagles' Week 1 victory and the Chiefs' Week 1 defeat, Kansas City will need to pull out all the offensive weapons they have to land a victory against Philadelphia.
One of the more underrated weapons the Chiefs need to use more in Week 2 is tight end Noah Gray. Travis Kelce's presence was felt in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, though he did have some hiccups along the way. When it comes to Gray, his utilization should only increase as the season continues.
The biggest moment of Week 1 for Gray was realizing the clock was still running after hauling in his only reception, racing to the center of the field, and executing a flawless fire drill play to get the Chiefs a field goal heading into halftime. While that play was clutch on Gray's part, there is more he has in the tank to display.
Gray's Continuous Career Improvement
Since donning a Chiefs uniform for the first time, Gray has only gotten better as the years have gone on. Earning himself an extension last season, Gray could easily become the Chiefs' tight end of the future should Kelce decide to retire after this season.
Last year, Gray set several career highs in receiving yards with 437, touchdowns with five, receptions with 40, and first downs with 25. His skills will come in handy against the Eagles, considering he himself is looking for personal growth against the reigning Super Bowl champs.
Gray vs The Eagles
In his career against Philadelphia, Gray has been silent in production, but that's not necessarily his fault. In two regular season games against the Eagles, Gray has been targeted twice without a reception. When seeing the Eagles in the playoffs, Gray has brought in eight receiving yards on two targets.
With the pressure on the Chiefs to have a big game in Week 2, Gray's involvement could be the deciding factor in the long run.
