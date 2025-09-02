Strapping Young Ladd: Spags Has Creative Message for Caging WR
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A year ago in Los Angeles, Steve Spagnuolo saw enough of Ladd McConkey on the Chargers’ game-opening drive to give rookie ultimate respect. The next time around, the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator reportedly molded his entire game plan to stop the phenomenal wide receiver.
McConkey missed Chiefs rematch last year
Fortunately for the Chiefs, the only game McConkey missed all season was that Week 14 rematch at Arrowhead Stadium (knee, shoulder injuries). But fast forward to Friday night in São Paulo, Brazil (7 p.m. CT, YouTube, KSHB-TV 41, 96.5 The Fan), and the Chiefs don’t appear to have changed their approach.
“Yeah, he's dynamic,” Spagnuolo said Monday, who presented a key pillar of the game plan to his defense in one PowerPoint visual. “I mean, it's going to be hard to put one guy on him. I think the first slide I put up might have been last week, I just put up all 22 have to be aware of where No. 15 is.”
All 22 as in 11 defensive players on the field with each eyeball on McConkey. Every Kansas City defender should know McConkey’s location at the snap. That’s how strongly the Chiefs feel about the second-year wideout’s ability to affect the game.
Chris Jones might make it 20 eyeballs, though. The All-Pro defensive tackle had a pair of sacks in that Week 4 game last year, and he’s focused on affecting the quarterback tasked with getting the ball to McConkey.
“I mean, I don't know what me knowing where he's at is gonna help this team,” Jones said smiling, referring to McConkey on Monday. “But, you know, we just got to make sure we know where he's at.
“Justin Herbert is always improving, players are always improving. So, we understand you got a big arm. They got some new talent amongst the offensive line, the backfield set is different. Najee Harris, came over from Pittsburgh, was a heck of a back we have great respect for. Keenan Allen is back, who I have a great amount of respect for. So, got a lot of talent over there, and it's gonna be a challenge for us.”
McConkey was a challenge for Kansas City in his fourth NFL game last season, at SoFi Stadium. He capped a game-opening touchdown drive on a play-action pass from Justin Herbert, beating Bryan Cook in the back of the end zone, toe tapping the end line for the Chargers’ first points. While the Chiefs went on to win, 17-10, McConkey made his statement.
Top of second round
A 6-0, 180-pound wideout from Georgia, McConkey joined the Chargers in the second round (34th overall) of the 2024 draft, only six picks after the Chiefs took Xavier Worthy in the back end of the first round.
He had 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns on 82 receptions last year, then exploded in his postseason debut. In the Chargers’ 32-12 loss at Houston in the wild-card playoffs, McConkey posted a touchdown and 197 receiving yards, the most ever by a rookie in a playoff game.
