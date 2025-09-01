WATCH: Defensive Tackle Chris Jones Before Monday’s Practice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones spoke from the podium at team headquarters before Monday’s practice.
To view his comments, watch below.
On preparing for the 11-hour flight to Brazil:
“Just like you do any other trip, just this trip is a little longer. So, I'm gonna bring a couple TVs, video games, and prepare myself mentally and be ready to go.”
On bringing multiple TVs on the flight:
“Yeah, LG just released this new TV that you can carry on, so I gotta check it out.”
On his anticipation for this season:
“Getting through the process of training camp, first and foremost, seeing what type of talent we got amongst the team, and building from it, man, building from it and preparing for the Chargers in Brazil. I think it's sweet. We get to play international the first game of the season. I think that's a challenge for us as a team, the division rivalry. So, we got a lot of things to look forward to. And also, we get to test where we’re at on this team.”
On his team goals as the team’s defensive leader:
“Well, I think the goal is for us to be disciplined, play disciplined, play physical and fly around. We have a standard here at the Chiefs that we play with, and we want to continue to uphold that.”
On Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, running back Najee Harris and wide receiver Keenan Allen:
“Justin Herbert is always improving, players are always improving. So, we understand you got a big arm. They got some new talent amongst the offensive line, the backfield set is different. Najee Harris, came over from Pittsburgh, was a heck of a back we have great respect for. Keenan Allen is back, who I have a great amount of respect for. So, got a lot of talent over there, and it's gonna be a challenge for us.
“And last year, we didn't get to play against (McConkey), if I'm saying it right, last year. So that's a challenge for us also, because they tend to get him the ball.”
On Steve Spagnuolo’s message that all 22 defensive eyeballs need to find McConkey:
“I mean, I don't know what me knowing where he's at is gonna help this team, but you know, we just got to make sure we know where he's at.”
On how his disappointment in losing the Super Bowl drove him toward this season:
“I think it's very important as a player to find something that drives him beyond just personal goals. I think the Super Bowl happened, and you can carry the emotions, but we got the Chargers coming up, so it's good to have that type of fire going into your first game. But we got to focus on the L.A. Chargers.”
On specifically what he did during the offseason to be in top shape entering 2025:
“Chase my kids all around all summer. So, you know, chasing them around kind of got me in football shape.”
On his message in the postgame locker room following the Super Bowl, captured in the ESPN docuseries The Kingdom:
“I think we all overflowed with emotions, especially after a big game like that, and especially the way we lost. You know, it's different emotions, different perspectives, the way you want to look at it. And I think for us, it was about coming together, understanding that, you know, the goal is always, actually to get there. That's the most challenging part, and attest to the journey that we had to take.
“But most importantly, it wasn't our day. It wasn't our day. They beat the brakes off of us; still got the marks on me. But you know, it's something you can build off of, something you can build off of. You can learn a lot through that, watching a game, how we play, and it's more so, it's about how you respond. Because eventually you get knocked down. But the response is the most important thing.”
On Steve Spagnuolo’s defensive motto, Be Bold, Be Great:
“Spags does have a lot of mottos. Be bold. Be great. Be bold in your play. Be bold in your decision. That can also be detail, being great on details, being great and persistent, and consistency.”
On his message to NFL fans in Brazil:
“Can't wait to see you guys down there. Excited to be in Brazil. Hopefully, we can have some Brazilian dishes down there. They can bring them to the hotel, and Shafar will let us get them (Brian Shafar, senior director of team security). He's gonna kill me for that. But no, hopefully we're able to eat some good food down there.
“I'm excited to be down there with you guys and celebrate this. It’s such an opportunity for not only us as players, but as an NFL player, to be able to go internationally and play in Brazil. I've never been to Brazil, so for me, it's a first-time experience here. I'm excited about it.”
On being the first to welcome back Derrick Nnadi after the Aug. 24 trade, and playing next to him again:
“It's been fun. Definitely been very, very fun. I've known Nnadi for many years now, and I was there when he had his first child. We talked about it, told the group about it. So, Nnadi and I have a solid relationship. So, for him to come back, I definitely reached out to him, congratulated him and super excited about having him back.”
