Brazil vs. France—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Historic international powerhouses Brazil and France meet on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium in arguably the most attractive match of the March international window.

For the first time in 2026, Brazil and France will take the pitch as World Cup preparations intensify. With the showpiece event starting in less than 80 days, it’s one of the final opportunities for fringe players to impress and earn a spot in the World Cup roster.

Brazil had an up and down qualifier journey but ended up securing their spot in the tournament with a win against Paraguay last June, coincidentally the first victory of the Carlo Ancelotti era. The Seleção are eager to end a 24-year World Cup title drought, and France will provide a strong barometer to see where Brazil stands heading into the summer.

France, meanwhile, barely had to break a sweat in its qualifier journey, topping UEFA’s Group D by six points. Winners in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, Les Bleus’ mission this summer is to conquer a third star in the final tournament of Didier Deschamps’s reign.

It might be an international friendly, but with superstar talent all over the pitch and two of the World Cup favorites, Brazil vs. France promises to deliver an absolute spectacle in their first meeting since 2015.

Brazil vs. France Score Prediction

France Gives Brazil Important Reality Check

Kylian Mbappé (left) and Ousmane Dembélé can torment any backline. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Although it’s true that both nations boast squads packed with superstars, France still has a noticeable overall edge that could be on full display on Thursday.

France is a well-oiled machine that has a core of players that have played together for many years, with plenty of major tournament experience under Deschamps. Despite the obvious big-name talents, Brazil is still less than a year into the Ancelotti era, and injuries have made it difficult for the Italian to repeat lineups during his tenure and grow true team chemistry.

In the end, France’s attack will prove too much to handle for Brazil’s suspect defense, especially on the flanks. The European side will start 2026 with a strong result against the five-time World Cup champions.

France’s Wingers vs. Brazil‘s Fullbacks : Gone are the days where Brazil fosters some all-time great fullbacks. Wesley, Douglas Santos, or veteran Danilo could easily be picked apart by Ousmane Dembélé, Kylian Mbappé, Désiré Doué and Michael Olise.

: Gone are the days where Brazil fosters some all-time great fullbacks. Wesley, Douglas Santos, or veteran Danilo could easily be picked apart by Ousmane Dembélé, Kylian Mbappé, Désiré Doué and Michael Olise. Brazil’s Record Away From Home : Winning outside of Brazilian soil proved to be a difficult endeavor for the Seleção during the qualifiers, winning just two of its nine away matches on the road to the World Cup.

: Winning outside of Brazilian soil proved to be a difficult endeavor for the Seleção during the qualifiers, winning just two of its nine away matches on the road to the World Cup. France’s Record since 2024 Euros: Since falling against Spain in the 2024 Euros semifinals, France has lost just three of its next 16 matches, which have come against Italy, Croatia and La Roja. France is also undefeated in its last seven.

Prediction: Brazil 1–3 France

Brazil Predicted Lineup

Brazil has a powerful attack but there are glaring holes in defense. | FotMob

Last minute withdrawals compromise Ancelotti’s selection as Alisson, Alex Sandro and standout center back Gabriel won’t feature for Brazil in March due to fitness issues.

This opens the door for Juventus’ Bremer to start alongside Flamengo’s Leó Pereira, who Ancelotti confirmed will start in favor of Marquinho, who’s nursing a minor issue and will only feature against Croatia later in the window.

Up front, the dazzling winger duo of Vinicius Junior and Raphinha are capable of carving open any defense, yet the Barcelona star will be deployed on the right unlike at the club level. Matheus Cunha could feature in the No. 10 role behind Chelsea’s João Pedro.

Brazil’s pivot could be a mix of experience and youth, with Casemiro and Andrey Santos likely to anchor midfield.

Brazil predicted lineup vs. France (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Wesley, Bremer, Pereira, D. Santos; Casemiro, A. Santos; Raphinha, Cunha, Vinicius Jr; Pedro.

France Predicted Lineup

France has one of the strongest XI’s in the world. | FotMob

Like his Arsenal partner, center back William Saliba will also miss the clash as he was the only late withdrawals from France’s March squad. Without him, Ibrahima Konaté and Dayot Upamecano are poised to start on Thursday night.

Jules Koundé is another significant injury absence and Malo Gusto could get the chance to impress at right back. On the other side, Theo Hernández could get the nod over brother Lucas and Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne.

N’Golo Kanté is back and he should operate in midfield alongside Aurélien Tchouaméni, who is having a quietly stellar season at Real Madrid. The silky-smooth playmaker Rayan Cherki could get the nod ahead of them in the No. 10 role.

The front three could be madeup of Mbappé, Dembelé and Olise, which is arguably the best front three in all of international soccer.

France predicted lineup vs. Brazil (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Gusto; Konaté, Upamecano, Hernández; Kanté, Tchouaméni; Olise, Cherki, Mbappé; Dembélé.

What Time Does Brazil vs. France Kick Off?

Location : Foxborough, Massachusetts

: Foxborough, Massachusetts Stadium : Gillete Stadium

: Gillete Stadium Date : Thursday, March 26

: Thursday, March 26 Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

How to Watch Brazil vs. France on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV United Kingdom ITV 4, ITVX Canada Not televised Mexico ESPN, Disney+ Premium

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