The Key Lesson the Chiefs Must Learn Before Week 2
The Kansas City Chiefs will look to bounce back from their Week 1 loss. The Chiefs will now be home in Week 2 in what will be a rematch of last year's Super Bowl.
The Chiefs will play host to the Philadelphia Eagles. These two teams met in the Super Bowl last season, and the Chiefs do not want to be reminded of how that game played out for them. They now shift their focus to the Eagles and getting their first win of the 2025 NFL season.
It is going to be interesting to see the game plans for these two teams. Are they going to look similar in the way they call plays and which plays they run? Are both coaching staffs going to try to go after their weakness like they did in the Super Bowl? There are a lot of different variables that are going to factor into this Week 2 matchup, but we are going to see a lot of the same things we did in last season's Super Bowl.
Chiefs Defensive Line
If the Chiefs want to beat the Eagles in Week 2, the defense is going to have to stay disciplined. We saw what Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts did to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. And in the Eagles' Week 1 win, we saw that when Barkley did not have it going, Hurts could come in and do a good job of making plays with his feet as well. These are two players who can hurt you if you do not stay gap discipline when they run the ball.
Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is going to put a lot of emphasis on that this week in practice. The Chiefs also have the best defensive tackle in the National Football League in Chris Jones. Jones is going to make sure that the gaps are going to be taken care of. Because if the Chiefs' defense does not do that, it is going to be a long day for them against the Eagles.
It is going to be a good chess match up for Spagnuolo when he faces the Eagles next week. He wants to have a better showing against the team that dominated his defense in the Super Bowl. All eyes will be on this game.
