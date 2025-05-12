Which Game is the Toughest For the Chiefs in 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs want the 2025 National Football League season to start faster than any other team in the league. The Chiefs still have that bad taste in their mouth after losing Super Bowl LIX to end their season last year. The Chiefs will have an extra chip on their shoulder heading into next season, and it will stay there all of 2025. The Chiefs are looking to bounce back and make another run at the Super Bowl.
Well, the Chiefs do know who they will play next season; they are just waiting to find out when they play them. This week, the Chiefs will find out who they play each week in 2025. The NFL is set to release the entire schedule for next season. The Chiefs will have another difficult schedule, but they will be ready to go out there and be contenders like they have been over the last few years.
It will not be different this upcoming season. One likely thing is that the Chiefs will open the season on a Friday in Brazil against their divisional rival. That will be confirmed in a few days.
But as we look forward to the schedule coming out, which game will be the toughest for the Chiefs next season?
"The Bills don’t fear the Chiefs, but they haven’t been able to beat them under the brightest of lights in the postseason. However, Buffalo is actually 4-3 in their past seven games against Kansas City, making a trip to Upstate New York the most difficult game for the Chiefs entering the 2025 regular season," said Kyle Soppe of Pro Football Network.
"While I’d argue that their games against theLos Angeles Chargers will prove to be more critical, the fact that the Chiefs are 58-12 against the rest of the NFL (82.9% win rate) during that 3-4 mark against the Bills makes this the game that their fans will have circled as crucial."
Either opponent will be a tough one for the Chiefs in the regular season. The Bills have gotten the best of them during the season but it is a different story in the playoffs. With the Chiefs having a tough schedule, many of their opponents will come after them.
