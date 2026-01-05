What Chiefs' Andy Reid Must Fix This Offseason

No matter how you spin it, the 2025 NFL season was a total disappointment for the Chiefs. The Chiefs did not even get the chance to compete for the Super Bowl this season because they missed the playoffs altogether. That is something you thought you would never say or see from a team that is coached by Andy Reid and has one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes. Now the Chiefs will face an uphill battle this offseason, as it is going to be an important one.

With Mahomes being injured and his status to start the season next season up in the air, the Chiefs have to let him recover till he is 100 percent. The Chiefs have to turn things over to other places on the team this offseason. There is a lot to figure out, but one of the major things is helping Mahomes on the field. They have been putting everything on him over the last few years. Mahomes does not mind it, but it is something that was not sustainable and now will not be.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Things Andy Reid must fix this offseason

For Andy Reid's offense, it had sparks here and there throughout last season, but it was never consistent, and that is a huge problem. This team has to have different ways to attack you, and not only be what Mahomes does with his arm. It has to come from different areas, and they did not have that. And if they want to get back to competing for Super Bowls, they will need to upgrade those areas and get the help that Mahomes needs.

Reid also has to figure out what he wants his team's identity to be, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Chiefs offense does many different things. But Reid must figure out what the one thing is that they would stick to when they need it the most or are struggling. Will it be getting under center, spreading the ball, or the run-pass option they like to do a lot? Ried has to figure that out on the offense side of the ball.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid arrives prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

On the defense side, they have to figure out how to get after the quarterback with just rushing four. The Chiefs did not do a good job of generating much pressure this past season, with just four. They cannot keep sending the house to get pressure. A lot is going to go into this offseason, and the Chiefs will need to make sure they get it right.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Kansas City Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here)