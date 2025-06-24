Chiefs' Travis Kelce Goes 1st in 2013 Redraft
We are now heading into the 13th season following the 2013 NFL Draft. 257 selections: stars were made, dreams faded, and legacies were written.
The Kansas City Chiefs were given the first overall pick after a disastrous 2012 season, where they ended the regular season with a 2-14 record. This was their chance to turn the tide around, to set themselves up for the future.
With the first pick, the Chiefs decided to select offensive tackle Eric Fisher from Central Michigan University. At the time, Fisher was highly regarded as the top prospect in the Draft and the consensus No. 1. While there was some debate between him and Luke Joeckel, Fisher ultimately came out on top.
While he ended up a 2-time Pro Bowler for the Chiefs (2018, 2020) and became one of Kansas City's longest-tenured players, you could say that Fisher didn't exactly live up to the hype. In total, he spent 8 seasons in the red uniforms, including a Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers, before moving on to the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins before retiring in 2022.
According to Pro Football Focus, if the Chiefs had a do-over, they'd end up picking tight end Travis Kelce first, even though they still drafted him that same year, but in the 3rd round (63rd overall).
"Across 12 NFL seasons, Kelce has established himself as one of the best tight ends of all time," PFF wrote. "His career 94.2 PFF receiving grade is the PFF record at the position and trails only Antonio Brown and Julio Jones if wide receivers are included.
"Perhaps most impressive is Kelce's work in the playoffs, where his 90.8 PFF receiving grade ranks behind only Jones among players with at least 35 postseason targets."
Kelce was undoubtedly the best player in that draft class and will surely go down as one of, if not the best, tight end to ever step on the football field. Heading into his 13th season with the Chiefs, Kelce is currently 3rd in all-time TE receiving yards (12,151), and is 5th in total touchdowns (80).
He's still one of the best in the league and is sure to give the Chiefs a reliable set of hands to throw to, as he's historically been Patrick Mahomes' favorite and most trusted target.
As always, make sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again
Let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.