All Chiefs’ Kelce Said Wednesday (That He Didn’t Say Tuesday)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Less than an hour after what many thought was his last game at Arrowhead Stadium, Travis Kelce chose levity.

Asked after the Chiefs’ Christmas night loss to Denver whether he realized he might not play another home game at the team’s venerable facility, Kelce said his thoughts were elsewhere.

“No, the only time it ever crossed my mind,” he said on Dec. 25, “I was driving in the other day and I saw how much the Power Ball was. And I was like, ‘Man, if I could just win that, I wouldn't have to work another day in my life.’”

Talk about household income

Turns out he was telling the truth – not about the Power Ball, considering he’s about to marry Taylor Swift (whose net worth is reportedly $1.6 billion). He was telling the truth about wanting to return for a 14th NFL season during his 13th season. At least that’s what the future Hall of Famer told his brother on Wednesday's episode of New Heights, with regard to when he ultimately decided he wanted to play in 2026.

“About midway through the season,” said the tight end, before explaining that he took his brother’s advice after the Jan. 4 finale to recalibrate. “I think taking a step back, letting the emotions settle down, the frustrations from the season. Of course, I want to come back. Of course, I don't want to end my career not making the playoffs, not having one of the best years, definitely, having a down year and all that.

“So, I think taking a step back and letting it kind of build. And, what's my desire? What's my body feel like? How did I feel going into this year versus coming out of this year, and where my body was at. And even letting it kind of settle. It still felt like I was hungry enough to get back at it. And obviously, there's still a little bit of that grit and that emotion -- I f---ing hated the way that sh-- ended last year. And I want to do this. I want to make it right, get another chance at a Super Bowl.”

What's next for Kelce?

Kelce needs only 45 receiving yards to surpass Jason Witten (13,046) for the second most by a tight end in league annals. Former Chief Tony Gonzalez (15,127) holds the record. Kelce and Jerry Rice are the only players at any position with at least 800 receiving yards in 12 straight seasons.

Mahomes has his own NFL history to reach, but Kelce said the decision to return wasn’t affected by his quarterback’s knee injury. And to further prove that he made his decision much earlier, Kelce said the signing of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker didn’t affect it, either. He trusted Andy Reid and Brett Veach to make the best decisions – including bringing back offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Kelce shared decision with Chiefs early in offseason

“No, no, I knew that Pat was going to be Pat and he's going to work his f---ing tail off to get back and be at his best,” Kelce explained. “I knew that was a no-brainer. I knew Coach Reid was going to make adjustments. I knew Veach is going to do his best to get the best guys in here. We've got Eric Bieniemy, one of my favorite coaches of all f---ing time, coming back into the building.

“But I wanted to take a step back from all of that, because that adds to the emotion of wanting to play. You list these pros and cons, and all of a sudden we get all these good pieces. But where's my body at? And where is my mental, my determination, my focus, my love for the game? All of that’s still there. So, once I let that kind of settle, I was all-in. And the coaches and the Kansas City Chiefs knew all that going into the offseason.”