Chiefs' Travis Kelce Gives Bold Take on Top-5 Rookie
Travis Kelce does a lot for the Kansas City Chiefs when he's on the field, but he's known for his charming energy off the field as well. From wholesome fan encounters to even hosting his podcast "New Heights" with his brother Jason Kelce (former center for the Philadelphia Eagles), Kelce is quickly setting himself up for a fruitful career in entertainment beyond football.
Kelce is known for having a voice and we know he's not afraid to use it. Having a knack for podcasts, Kelce also recently appeared on the "Bussin' With the Boys" show, where he dove deep into his decision to come back for his 13th season.
In addition to talking about himself, Kelce was asked his thoughts on another player, a rookie: Travis Hunter. The recent 2nd overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, a talent sought out to be the first player ever to play both wide receiver and defensive back in the NFL, Hunter's expectations are already through the roof.
When asked about what he thought the split between the two positions would be, Kelce simply acknowledged how Hunter is already a freak athlete, who's going to have a target on his back regardless of what team he faces.
“See, that’s the thing. I don’t know how they’re going to divvy it out. I don’t know because teams are going to be going after him. They’re going to try and make his day miserable," Kelce said.
Kelce believed that Hunter should start at wide receiver and spend most of his time on offense. Although the Jaguars have stated that they want to give Hunter an equal opportunity to play both sides of the ball. Hunter has also been adamant about staying out there, as he proved he could do so at Colorado.
“Dude, if he plays corner, they’re just going to run deep balls at him all day ... the wide receivers just take off on him all day. Just to try to get him tired. Why wouldn’t you just attack him that way?” Kelce said.
The Chiefs will visit the Jaguars in Week 5 for Monday Night Football, where Kelce will finally be able to see how his prediction turned out.
