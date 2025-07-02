Chiefs' Travis Kelce Deep-Dives Into Return Decision
One of the biggest stories that surrounded the Kansas City Chiefs post-Super Bowl LIX was the uncertain future of tight end Travis Kelce.
After a saddening 40-22 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in February, Kelce took about a month off to fully come to terms with a decision: come back for his 13th season or hang up the cleats.
While Kelce didn't exactly have his greatest statistical season in 2024, finishing with career lows in receiving yards (823) and touchdowns (3), those stats still netted him top-5 in the league, and he was always an impactful player when he was on the field.
After eventually deciding to return to the Chiefs, Kelce knows that this is an important year for him. He's not just playing for fun; he's playing for his legacy.
When asked on the "Bussin' With the Boys" Podcast if year 13 will truly be his last season, Kelce allotted to the fact that his contract is expiring soon, and so he wants to play his heart out for the city he's called home for over a decade.
"I mean, it's the last one on the contract," said Kelce. I'm focused on this one. I don't know what next year is going to feel like, I don't know what I'm going to feel like in March and in April next year when I make that decision or I try to figure out what's next for me."
Not only is he pumped for 2025, but Kelce gave full praise to his supporting cast and seems more excited than ever to be around this specific group of teammates.
"But I know that I got one on the contract and I got a hell of a team and a lot of talent," he continued. I'm pumped for it."
One of the biggest reasons for his return was the title game loss. Kelce explained that even if the Chiefs had come out on top, he's still not sure if he would've retired. Still, the blowout only added fuel to his fire, and he's coming back for a shot at redemption.
"It might have made me think about it a little bit more," Kelce added. I think I just had a sour taste in my mouth immediately and I just can't, this can't be the last game."
