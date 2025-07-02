Chiefs' Travis Kelce Reveals A Possible Plan After Football
A ton of rumors spiraled following the 2024 season for the Kansas City Chiefs. Is the dynasty over? Are they still the team to beat? Many more circulated, but none of them were bigger than wondering if tight end Travis Kelce is playing for the Chiefs in 2025.
As we know, the retirement rumors have been put to rest; Kelce is playing for the Chiefs in 2025. However, coming off a down season from what fans are used to seeing from the future Hall of Famer, the end is clearly in closer sight than the beginning of Kelce's career.
Kelce has one final season on his contract with Kansas City and vowed that he would play out the final year of his deal. Not only did the Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles leave a bad taste in his mouth, but so did the declining numbers. After all, a man who's been accustomed to winning wouldn't want to retire as a loser.
Recently joining the Bussin' With The Boys podcast on Tuesday, the Chiefs tight end was asked if he had anything he wants to achieve once he does finally hang up the cleats. His response is one that just feels right for the type of personality that Kelce has.
"I want to see what calling a game feels like," Kelce said. "I've always impersonated guys that call the games and stuff like that growing up. I thought it would always be fun."
Typically, when players are growing up and finding their love for any game that they play, announcers become ingrained in the back of the mind. So much so, if Kelce wants to keep his hand in the world of the NFL, becoming a commentator would work well for him. However, he knows it would take a lot of work to perfect the craft.
"Player names, player names is where I would get {explicit} ruined."
Kelce has become a well-known name, not only in and across football but in pop culture. If Kelce were to become an announcer, he would fit in nicely with the popularity levels of Tom Brady. But as we know, Kelce is focused on 2025, not 2026.
