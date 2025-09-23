Arrowhead Report

What to Make of Chiefs' Kelce & Reid Sideline Interaction

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was seen on the sidelines, upset and in an argument with head coach Andy Reid. Was it something or nothing?

Michael Canelo

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts while leaving the field after the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs picked up a huge win in Week 3 of the season. It was not against a tough team, or was it a good showing for the Chiefs in this one? But it was much needed because the Chiefs could have dropped to 0-3 with a loss.

But that was not the case, and they are on the board now. The Chiefs are now looking to get back-to-back wins heading into Week 4. They will be in a tough one in Week 4, but it is another chance to get back on track and give them momentum.

But there was a lot of noise coming out of the Chiefs Week 3 win. That is because of the sideline argument that went on between Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and star tight end Travis Kelce. That was something that we have seen before, but this time it might have been for a different reason. The Chiefs' offense was not doing anything in the first half of their Week 3 game, and after a Chiefs offensive possession, you saw Kelce go to the sideline yelling at Reid.

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) looks on in the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce Frustration

"He's a passionate guy and I love that part," Reid said. "I've been through a lot of things with him, that's all part of it. I love that he loves to play the game."

"This is one of those things that one has to bend over backwards to see as a big deal. Everyone knows that Reid and Kelce are fine no matter how passionate the exchanges can be. This is what happens when two people really want to win. The Chiefs being 0-2 made the sense of urgency even more tangible," said Kyle Koster of Sports Illustrated.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It also goes to show that there is some growing frustration coming out of Kansas City. Kelce knows what it should look like to be a team that goes out there and has a great offense each week. Kelce knows what he is getting from this team right now, and it is not good enough to get the Chiefs were they want to go. It is the passion that Kelce plays with, but he has to make sure he goes out there and performs well.

Michael Canelo
MICHAEL CANELO