Chiefs' Travis Kelce Earns Tremendous Honor
2025 could be a very special season for the Kansas City Chiefs. Several goals loom in the distance for the franchise, from winning the AFC West division title for the 10th season in a row to making their fourth straight Super Bowl appearance, which is something that has only ever been achieved once in the history of the NFL.
2025 could also be a special season for veteran tight end Travis Kelce. In what could be his final season in the National Football League, the Chiefs making it to the Super Bowl with him on the roster would be the cherry on top of a tremendous career, should he decide to hang up the cleats.
Kelce's been known for his explosiveness at the tight end position over the years, and while his play has decreased the past two seasons, nothing can take away from the way Kelce played in his prime. It's his prime that will get him remembered, if not for going down as the best player to don number 87.
In fact, according to FOX Sports NFL Reporter Ralph Vacchiano's recent listing titled, 'The Greatest NFL Players by Jersey Number, 75-99', number 87 has become synonymous with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, despite other greats who have worn the number in the past.
- "It sure helps to play in Kansas City for Andy Reid and with Patrick Mahomes, but Kelce is good enough that he would have thrived anywhere," Vacchiano wrote. "His run of seven straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2016 to 2022 might be the greatest stretch for a tight end in league history. He’s top-three all-time among TEs in catches (1,004) and receiving yards (12,151) and fifth in touchdown catches (77)."
- "And at age 35, he’s not finished yet. Kelce has been to 10 straight Pro Bowls and is a seven-time All-Pro. He’s also the top option in the passing game on the greatest offensive team of his generation. No tight end has ever been better at finding the seam in the defense and getting open."
Kelce isn't expected to be used any less than he was last season, as head coach Andy Reid believes he will be a crucial puzzle piece to their offensive success. However, he will be held on close watch to ensure his production doesn't decline any more than the franchise would like.
