Chiefs Noah Gray Loves What He's Seeing From Young TE
The Kansas City Chiefs have several players they're hoping will recover in time for the new season. Rookie Josh Simmons is overcoming a knee injury, Kristian Fulton is in the same boat, and both Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown are expected to play more than six games combined for the franchise this season.
If everything pans out in the right way for the Chiefs, the AFC West division could be theirs once again. The Chiefs are still the team to beat in the AFC, regardless of losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in embarrassing fashion.
One Chiefs player the franchise is hopeful can make strides in the right direction in his injury recovery is tight end Jared Wiley. Wiley was drafted by the Chiefs last season in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. Through seven games played last season, Wiley got used sparingly, but went down to injury for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.
Wiley's ACL injury recovery has gone in the right direction from what head coach Andy Reid and company have told the media. If Wiley can produce for the Chiefs this season, it would be a testament to what work he's done this offseason with the goal of return.
Chiefs tight end Noah Gray is going into his fifth season with the Chiefs, and even at this stage of his career, the game still feels fast to him, but not as fast as it did when he was in his second season. Gray is hopeful that Wiley feels the game is slowing down, and also commends his work ethic in injury recovery.
- "I pray that Jerry feels it's slowed down. He feels more comfortable in the offense. I mean, he looks phenomenal out there. I love watching him play," Gray said Sunday.
- "When I'm not out there or when we're lining up alongside each other, I just love going to battle with that dude. So to see him battle back and him keep working hard, it's really a testament to his work ethic and kind of what he pours into this game."
Wiley could become a critical member of the future of the tight end room for the Chiefs. With his second season on the horizon, the organization hopes he can stay healthy and find production when called upon.
