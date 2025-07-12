Where Chiefs Jersey Ranks Compared to Rest of the NFL
The Kansas City Chiefs have some of the most well-known jerseys and logos in the history of sports. The bright red helmet donning the KC logo has been present for the franchise during the tough times and through the best times. But as fashion trends continue to change, the Chiefs stay traditional.
Since the franchise's creation back in 1963, the Chiefs have worn the uniforms with pride and have won several championships doing so. The two types of jersey colors for the Chiefs embody the franchise, making fans in Kansas City and all around the world want to purchase one with their favorite player's name on the back.
Legends and Hall of Famers have worn the traditional uniform, and while we continue to see uniforms change or add new alternate jerseys throughout the National Football League, the Chiefs have decided to rock what they always have. And hey, if it ain't broke, don't fix it, especially now with the run the Chiefs are on.
In a ranking of all 32 NFL jerseys going into the new season, created by USA Today's Nate Davis, the Chiefs' traditional look lands them in spot 14 going into the new year. Previously holding spot 15 last season, sometimes keeping things the same is exactly the move.
"They’ve long sported a classic look, crowned by the interlocking 'KC' in the arrowhead helmet logo … and that’s about it. And, hey, it’s certainly been working for them in recent years, and it’s not like it makes sense to wear their Dallas Texans uniforms from the 1960s," Davis wrote.
"Their somewhat problematic team name also limits their creative space. Still, feels like there’s some room for variance, but owner Clark Hunt hasn’t been open to it. And, heck, maybe he’s right. No one’s begging for gold pants or jerseys here for the only team in the league without an alternate or throwback option."
While the NFL and the Chiefs franchise will continue to shift and change with the world as it continues to spin, so long as the state of the current franchise stays the same, there is no reason for the Chiefs to add another jersey. Being the only franchise without an alternate jersey has simply made them original.
