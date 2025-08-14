Travis Kelce’s Splits With & Without Taylor Swift in Attendance
The Kansas City Chiefs are on a revenge tour for this upcoming season. They want to make another run to the Super Bowl and finish the job for this team. They have heard all the things people are saying about them this offseason, and people are sticking with those thoughts. That is just adding fuel to the fire for the Chiefs. They want to prove all of them wrong and prove the dynasty is still alive.
Something that is going to be a huge storyline for the Chiefs all season is star tight end Travis Kelce. This might be Kelce's last season in the NFL, and he has come back stronger and better this offseason than he did last year.
Kelce did not like how he performed last season, and he is looking to give his team a better chance of winning this season. Kecle will be a strong point for the offense this season, and he is looking to have that connection with his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, like we are used to seeing from the two.
Kelce was thrown more into the spotlight once he started dating pop star Taylor Swift. Swift and Kelce have been in the headlines ever since. He has seen Swift at a lot of Chiefs games as well. And usually, when she has been in attendance, it has been good news for Kelce and Swift.
We take a look at splits for Kelce with Swift in attendance.
2024 season/ With
- Week 1 vs. Ravens: three catches, 34 yards
- Week 2 vs. Bengals: one catch, 5 yards
- Week 5 vs. Saints: nine catches, 70 yards
- Week 9 vs. Buccaneers: 14 catches, 100 yards
- Week 10 vs. Broncos: eight catches, 64 yards and one touchdown
- Week 13 vs. Raiders: seven catches, 68 yards
- Week 16 vs. Texans: five catches, 30 yards
- Divisional round vs. Texans: seven catches, 117 yards and one touchdown
- AFC championship vs. Bills: two catches, 19 yards
- Super Bowl 59 vs. Eagles: four catches, 39 yards
2024 season/ Without
- Week 3 vs. Falcons: four catches, 30 yards
- Week 4 vs. Chargers: seven catches, 89 yards
- Week 7 vs. 49ers: four catches, 17 yards
- Week 8 vs. Raiders: 10 catches, 90 yards and one touchdown
- Week 11 vs. Bills: two catches, 8 yards
- Week 12 vs. Panthers: six catches, 62 yards
- Week 14 vs. Chargers: five catches, 45 yards
- Week 15 vs. Browns: four catches, 27 yards
- Week 17 vs. Steelers: eight catches, 84 yards and one touchdown
Kansas City was 8-1 when Swift wasn't around and Kelce played in 2024. The Chiefs are 12-3 in that situation dating back to the 2023 season.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.