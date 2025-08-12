How Chiefs WRs Can Take Pressure Off TE Travis Kelce
One thing the Kansas City Chiefs want to do better in 2025 is be a way better offensive team than what they have been showing for the last few seasons. The Chiefs' offense has not looked like the old Chiefs offense that we are used to seeing.
That explosiveness has not been there for them when they needed it, and last season, they could not get it going, no matter what they tried to do. It will be important to accomplish that, especially early in the season.
The Chiefs were relying too much on quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce last season. Even though they can handle it and want to make all the plays, the Chiefs' offense needs to give more help to these two. They have other offensive weapons that need to step up and be that reliable player that the offense can go to when they need a play to be made.
Kelce was used a lot last season, and he took a lot of snaps as well. We all know that Kelce did not look like himself last season. But that can be the reason why more offensive weapons need to get into the action. Kelce is on the backend of his career, and he can still be a good tight end, but he cannot do it all in the passing game. Kelce has come back this season in better shape, and he is going to have to prove that he can still be a force in the middle of that offense.
"I do not think that Travis Kelce is cooked, so to speak, but he is not one of the best tight ends in the NFL anymore, I think we are comfortable saying that," said NFL analyst Mina Kimes. "Your offense cannot flow through the way it did last season. I think they landed on something in terms of how they were using Xavier Worthy. He became their primary target getter versus man coverage."
"But I think when working zone and the middle of the field, Rashee Rice to me is the guy who steps into that role, takes some of the pressure off the tight end, gives Mahomes more answers versus those looks.
