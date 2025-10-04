Chiefs Players That Are Making Strong Cases for Huge Accomplishment
The Kansas City Chiefs did not get off to the start that they wanted this season. In their first few games, the Chiefs came up short, and they were off to their first 0-2 start in the Patrick Mahomes ERA. They were not playing great offense either. The Chiefs looked like a hot mess and there were a lot of people talking around the NFL that this Chiefs team was not like the others we have seen in the past. But last week, they changed a lot of people's minds with their performance.
The Chiefs at home with their backs against the wall played the best football game that when have seen from them in a long time. The offense looked like it was back. Mahomes was looking like his MVP form. He was getting all his offensive weapons back. And the opponent could not find a way to stop the Chiefs' offense. It was something the Chiefs had to show if they really wanted to put people on notice. This team never panics and finds ways to get the job done.
It is going to be important for this Chiefs team to follow up with another good showing on the offensive side of the ball this week. What has got the Chiefs rolling is two of their veterans on the offensive line. That was the biggest question mark coming into the season for the Chiefs.
Center Creed Humphrey and guard Trey Smith have been two of the best in their positions and have been holding it down for the Chiefs in the trenches this season.
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated gave his picks for the All-Pro team after the first quarter of the season. And he had Humphrey and Smith on that list.
Center
First team (1): Creed Humphrey, Chiefs
Humphrey is only in his fifth season and already has two Super Bowl rings, three Pro Bowl trips and two All-Pros to his name. He’s on pace once more for accolades with thefourth-best grade at center. Linderbaum is a pending free agent and is making himself money as the top-graded player in the pivot. The only downside is a pass-blocking grade of 43.1, which contributes to the 15 sacks Baltimore has allowed, the third-most in football.
Right guard
First team (1): Trey Smith, Chiefs
Smith was made the highest-paid guard this offseason, with a four-year, $94 million deal. So far, he’s been worth every penny. Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed excellent protection from Kansas City’s offensive line, which is ranked ninth-best, with a 4.7% sack rate. Smith has PFF’s highest pass-block grade at 83.3. Meinerz has also been dominant on Denver’s front, which is second in sack rate (2.1%), giving up a league-low three sacks.
