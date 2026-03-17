On St. Patrick’s Day, Chiefs Can Bet on This Luck Improving
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Close wins in the NFL are like four-leaf clovers. They’re hard to find and teams are lucky to have them.
So, on St. Patrick’s Day, the Chiefs can look forward to a season with better luck than 2025. After all, an NFL team couldn’t have experienced more footballs bouncing against them than finishing an NFL-worst 1-9 in one-score games, as Kansas City did last season.
Things in Chiefs' control, things out of Chiefs' control
Reducing penalties, scoring non-offensive touchdowns and creating takeaways – areas in which they struggled significantly last season – are within their control. But they couldn't have scripted an unluckier opponent kicking percentage.
“They need to improve in these areas, but they should fare better in 2026 simply by pure regression,” Sharp wrote last month. “One thing that surely will go the Chiefs' way next season is the rate at which opponents make field goals against them. That alone should turn many of those one-score losses into wins.”
He wasn’t kidding. Opponent kickers converted 31 of 32 field-goal attempts (96.9 percent), the highest rate in the league, just ahead of Denver (37 of 39, 94.9 percent). Kansas City’s opponents tied for the 11th-best field-goal percentage by an NFL team this century. Over the last decade, only the 2018 Falcons (22 of 22, 100.0) and 2023 Titans (46 of 47, 97.9 percent) had higher opponent percentages.
62 of 64 kicks
What’s more, opponent kickers also made 31 of 32 extra-point attempts. That means opposing teams converted on 62 of their 64 kicks (96.9 percent). Obviously, the Chiefs could’ve played much better in end-of-game situations, but no question, that amount of luck certainly affected their 2025 trajectory.
The Chiefs lost six games by three points or less, the most painful of which were at Denver right after the bye and in Patrick Mahomes’ final appearance, a Week 15 home loss to the Chargers.
Kansas City had its opportunities in that Week 11 setback at Denver, especially disappointing since the Chiefs had an extra week to prepare. Mahomes couldn’t connect on sure touchdowns to Xavier Worthy or Tyquan Thornton on the first drive against Denver’s vaunted defense. Then,
Wil Lutz hit all five field-goal attempts, including a 54-yarder to knot the game at 19 with four minutes left, and a 35-yarder with no time remaining.
Four weeks later, Cameron Dicker hit all three field goals – including a 49-yarder to give the Chargers’ their first lead with 51 seconds left in a 16-13 victory over the Chiefs.
And while the season finale was only for pride, Kansas City had to watch Daniel Carlson nail all four field goals – including a 60-yard kick in the final seconds – of a 14-12 loss. Talk about a sour taste in the mouth for an entire offseason.
“All told,” Sharp explained, “in these 6 losses decided by 3 points or less, Chiefs opponents went 20 for 20, including 9 for 9 on attempts of 49 yards or more and 3 for 3 on attempts of 55 yards or more.”
Bet on the Chiefs getting wet this year when they fall out of a boat in deep water. Their luck left them dry in those situations in 2025.
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Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert