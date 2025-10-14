Arrowhead Report

Chiefs Make Corresponding Move to Create Rice Roster Spot

The Kansas City Chiefs on Monday officially welcomed back Rashee Rice.

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) catches a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Suspension lifted by commissioner. Those were the words that officially restored Rashee Rice to the Chiefs’ active roster on Monday afternoon. The words were bittersweet for Jason Brownlee, though.

To make room for Rice, Kansas City waived Brownlee on Monday.

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jason Brownlee (89) reaches for the ball against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) during a NFL game at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images / Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images

Rice returning to fold

Head coach Andy Reid said Monday afternoon that Rice has been making solid strides in meetings and non-practice activities since the league allowed his return to the facility three weeks ago. The next step is to restore timing with Patrick Mahomes on the field this week.

“The rule states that we can’t work with him,” Reid explained, “but I know he’s been working out hard. And I think it’s just a matter of getting him back in the swing. I’ve got to see it to kind of work through it. I know he’s in good shape; that’s the one thing that I do know.

“I think that will be important, him coming back in there and getting with Patrick and kind of getting on the same page and that whole deal. But we’ll just see how all that works out. We haven’t put the gameplan in yet so we’re working through all of that now.”

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Jason Brownlee (89) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during their preseason game at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brownlee, a 6-3, 202-pound wide receiver out of Southern Miss, played in five games this season for the Chiefs but didn’t have a reception. Along with 21 offensive snaps with one target, he played primarily on special teams, where he registered two tackles.

After the Chiefs pounced on him in January, Brownlee made the roster with a strong training camp and preseason. He joined Kansas City after he spent the entire 2024 season on the Jets’ practice squad.

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Mekhi Garner (26) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jason Brownlee (89) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Practice-squad return?

And if he clears waivers this week, the Chiefs could certainly bring him back as a practice-squad player. After all, he’s familiar with Patrick Mahomes and the playbook.

Tyquan Thornton, who showed his prowess especially as a gunner on the punt team, is expected to slide into Brownlee’s role on special teams. As Rice returns to the fold, Thornton should still contribute on offense after emerging as a legitimate threat in both the deep game and red zone over the season’s first six games.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) runs after a catch during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Thornton filled in admirably for Xavier Worthy over the season’s first three games.

Thornton, who didn’t have a catch for the first time this season in Sunday’s 30-17 win over Detroit, leads the NFL with a 20.9 yards-per-catch average. He’s tied with Hollywood Brown for the team lead with three touchdown receptions. Thornton is also third on the team with 272 receiving yards. Over the prior two seasons combined with New England, Thornton had 138 yards on 17 catches.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub said two weeks ago he was looking forward to getting Thornton back in his special-teams units, including as a return man. Thornton actually returned the season’s opening kickoff for 28 yards on Sept. 5 in the Brazil loss to the Chargers.

Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI