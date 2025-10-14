Chiefs Make Corresponding Move to Create Rice Roster Spot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Suspension lifted by commissioner. Those were the words that officially restored Rashee Rice to the Chiefs’ active roster on Monday afternoon. The words were bittersweet for Jason Brownlee, though.
To make room for Rice, Kansas City waived Brownlee on Monday.
Rice returning to fold
Head coach Andy Reid said Monday afternoon that Rice has been making solid strides in meetings and non-practice activities since the league allowed his return to the facility three weeks ago. The next step is to restore timing with Patrick Mahomes on the field this week.
“The rule states that we can’t work with him,” Reid explained, “but I know he’s been working out hard. And I think it’s just a matter of getting him back in the swing. I’ve got to see it to kind of work through it. I know he’s in good shape; that’s the one thing that I do know.
“I think that will be important, him coming back in there and getting with Patrick and kind of getting on the same page and that whole deal. But we’ll just see how all that works out. We haven’t put the gameplan in yet so we’re working through all of that now.”
Brownlee, a 6-3, 202-pound wide receiver out of Southern Miss, played in five games this season for the Chiefs but didn’t have a reception. Along with 21 offensive snaps with one target, he played primarily on special teams, where he registered two tackles.
After the Chiefs pounced on him in January, Brownlee made the roster with a strong training camp and preseason. He joined Kansas City after he spent the entire 2024 season on the Jets’ practice squad.
Practice-squad return?
And if he clears waivers this week, the Chiefs could certainly bring him back as a practice-squad player. After all, he’s familiar with Patrick Mahomes and the playbook.
Tyquan Thornton, who showed his prowess especially as a gunner on the punt team, is expected to slide into Brownlee’s role on special teams. As Rice returns to the fold, Thornton should still contribute on offense after emerging as a legitimate threat in both the deep game and red zone over the season’s first six games.
Thornton filled in admirably for Xavier Worthy over the season’s first three games.
Thornton, who didn’t have a catch for the first time this season in Sunday’s 30-17 win over Detroit, leads the NFL with a 20.9 yards-per-catch average. He’s tied with Hollywood Brown for the team lead with three touchdown receptions. Thornton is also third on the team with 272 receiving yards. Over the prior two seasons combined with New England, Thornton had 138 yards on 17 catches.
Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub said two weeks ago he was looking forward to getting Thornton back in his special-teams units, including as a return man. Thornton actually returned the season’s opening kickoff for 28 yards on Sept. 5 in the Brazil loss to the Chargers.
