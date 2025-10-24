Arrowhead Report

Chiefs Riding Impressive Offensive Streak Heading Into Week 8

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense has come alive, and these statistics prove it.

Dominic Minchella

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) reacts after a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs look to be back and in a big way. Going into Week 8 of the 2025 campaign, the Chiefs will host the Washington Commanders for Monday Night Football, looking to carry their success from the last two games into that game.

While the Chiefs got out of the gates slowly, starting the season 0-2 before crawling back to their first winning record of the campaign in Week 7, the franchise still possesses a ton of upside for the remainder of the season. Primarily on the offensive side of the ball.

It's been well documented that the Chiefs are the kings of the AFC, having won nine straight AFC West division titles and appearing in the last three Super Bowls. They didn't get those accolades by luck either; it's been a consistent fight from their offense, and 2025 is no different.

The Streak

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Going into Monday Night against the Commanders, the Chiefs are riding one of the more impressive stretches that they've had in recent franchise history. Scoring 28 or more points in their last four games places them in a seventh-place tie in franchise history during that game span.

Should they be able to put up 28 or more points against the Commanders on Monday Night, that will be the first time the franchise has had five consecutive games of 28+ points since doing so between Oct 7 - Nov 4 back in 2018, Patrick Mahomes' first year as the Chiefs' starting quarterback.

Dec 30, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks to CBS reporter Melanie Collins after the game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The longest stretch for the franchise ever of 28 or more points scored consecutively is seven games, which was done between Dec 13, 2018, and Sept 29, 2019. With the wide receiving room back at full strength, paired with how Mahomes has played as of late, this historic mark could be flirted with, but it has to continue on Monday Night first.

Andy Reid's Thoughts On Washington

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during the third quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Coach Reid isn't paying attention to the streak; he just wants to win. On Thursday, Coach Reid addressed his thoughts on playing Washington, which can be viewed below.

  • "They’re a good football team. A veteran group of players that are good football players. They’ve got a head coach (Dan Quinn) that I consider right at the top of his profession at this time. He’s as good as anybody in (Commanders Head Coach) Dan (Quinn) and then he’s got good coordinators there," Coach Reid said.
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
  • "So offensively, defensively (and) special teams, they’ve got explosive players. They’ve got good guys up front on both sides of the ball. (Commanders QB Marcus) Mariota, we know, has come in here and won a game so we get it that he’s a good football player and we don’t slight that at all. With that we got a good week of preparation as we go forward here."

