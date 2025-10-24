Chiefs Riding Impressive Offensive Streak Heading Into Week 8
The Kansas City Chiefs look to be back and in a big way. Going into Week 8 of the 2025 campaign, the Chiefs will host the Washington Commanders for Monday Night Football, looking to carry their success from the last two games into that game.
While the Chiefs got out of the gates slowly, starting the season 0-2 before crawling back to their first winning record of the campaign in Week 7, the franchise still possesses a ton of upside for the remainder of the season. Primarily on the offensive side of the ball.
It's been well documented that the Chiefs are the kings of the AFC, having won nine straight AFC West division titles and appearing in the last three Super Bowls. They didn't get those accolades by luck either; it's been a consistent fight from their offense, and 2025 is no different.
The Streak
Going into Monday Night against the Commanders, the Chiefs are riding one of the more impressive stretches that they've had in recent franchise history. Scoring 28 or more points in their last four games places them in a seventh-place tie in franchise history during that game span.
Should they be able to put up 28 or more points against the Commanders on Monday Night, that will be the first time the franchise has had five consecutive games of 28+ points since doing so between Oct 7 - Nov 4 back in 2018, Patrick Mahomes' first year as the Chiefs' starting quarterback.
The longest stretch for the franchise ever of 28 or more points scored consecutively is seven games, which was done between Dec 13, 2018, and Sept 29, 2019. With the wide receiving room back at full strength, paired with how Mahomes has played as of late, this historic mark could be flirted with, but it has to continue on Monday Night first.
Andy Reid's Thoughts On Washington
Coach Reid isn't paying attention to the streak; he just wants to win. On Thursday, Coach Reid addressed his thoughts on playing Washington, which can be viewed below.
- "They’re a good football team. A veteran group of players that are good football players. They’ve got a head coach (Dan Quinn) that I consider right at the top of his profession at this time. He’s as good as anybody in (Commanders Head Coach) Dan (Quinn) and then he’s got good coordinators there," Coach Reid said.
- "So offensively, defensively (and) special teams, they’ve got explosive players. They’ve got good guys up front on both sides of the ball. (Commanders QB Marcus) Mariota, we know, has come in here and won a game so we get it that he’s a good football player and we don’t slight that at all. With that we got a good week of preparation as we go forward here."
