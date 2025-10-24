Breaking Down the Chiefs’ Next QB Opponent, Marcus Mariota
The Kansas City Chiefs are riding their biggest momentum wave of the 2025 campaign, coming off two straight wins over the Detroit Lions and the Las Vegas Raiders. Shutting the Raiders out in Week 7 was impressive, but the Chiefs can't get complacent with the franchise entering Arrowhead for Monday Night Football.
The Washington Commanders will head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in a Week 8 Monday Night Football battle. And while the Chiefs are coming off a blowout victory against the Raiders, the Commanders are no Raiders, safe to say.
However, the edge might be in the Chiefs' favor following recent news about Washington's starting quarterback.
Jayden Daniels has been ruled OUT for Monday Night, as the former offensive rookie of the year is a lightning bolt of energy for this Commanders team. The Commanders will now pivot to their veteran backup quarterback in Marcus Mariota.
Breaking Down Mariota
The Chiefs will be taking on the former second overall pick from the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night, and while that's a nice accolade to have on the resume, Mariota has several areas that which the Chiefs can beat him.
Through three games played this season, Mariota has collected 426 passing yards in 35 completions. He's thrown three touchdowns as well as two interceptions and has a QBR of 59.3. Mariota's also been sacked three times in three games, which only bodes well for the Kansas City defense.
The way the Chiefs' defense has played as of late, especially in getting to the quarterback, Mariota could be in for a long night in Kansas City. Additionally, the Chiefs' secondary has a strong presence as the season progresses, so it could be very likely to see a Mariota interception on the horizon as well.
Mariota's Probable Most-Targeted Receiving Options
The Commanders enter Monday Night averaging 196.1 passing yards per game, while averaging 25.7 points per game. It's not like the Commanders don't know how to keep a game close, but the Chiefs will have to keep their eyes peeled for both Deebo Samuel and Zack Ertz.
Mariota's coming off a game where he tossed 63 passing yards in four completions against the Dallas Cowboys; perhaps that will work in Kansas City's favor in stopping Mariota and his two probable most-targeted receiving options.
