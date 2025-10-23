Announcers, Where to Watch, Viewing Options for Chiefs-Commanders Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Troy Aikman played only one game at Arrowhead Stadium during his Hall of Fame playing career. It was Dec. 13, 1998, and it ended with a Bam.
After Aikman led a furious fourth-quarter comeback to pull within 20-17, Kansas City got the ball back at the two-minute warning. And Marty Schottenheimer gave Rich Gannon just two words of instruction: Bam Morris.
With Dallas prepared to burn its final timeouts, the 244-pound back took the first handoff for 11 yards. His next two carries set up a critical third-and-3 with 1:48 remaining. True to his name, Morris slammed the door with a 17-yard burst.
He finished with 137 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries, and thanks to an earlier sack by Derrick Thomas and an interception by Jerome Ford, the Chiefs remained in the playoff hunt.
Aikman has returned to Arrowhead many more times in his current role, a television analyst for FOX and now ESPN, next to Joe Buck. He’ll make another visit on Monday. Last season, the Chiefs won both Monday night games at Arrowhead with the legendary team in the booth.
Day, kickoff time:
Monday, 7:15 p.m. CT in Kansas City (8:15 p.m. ET, in the Washington D.C. area).
Television network:
ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9 in Kansas City; WJLA-TV, Channel 7, in Washington D.C.).
Simulcast on both ESPN and ABC local stations (free to over-the-air viewers across the country).
Additionally, ESPN2 will produce a ManningCast, and ESPN Deportes will present the contest in Spanish.
Every non-primetime NFL game is available on free, over-the-air television in markets of competing teams.
Announcers:
Buck (play-by-play) and Aikman (analyst) form the longest tenured broadcast team in NFL history, now in a 24th year together. That run began with FOX when they replaced Pat Summerall and John Madden, and in 2022 moved to ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge are the field reporters. Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason, will join the ESPN Countdown crew.
Peyton and Eli Manning have returned for a fifth season of the ManningCast. With alternate analysis and commentary, the Super Bowl-winning brothers also host of large variety of celebrities. This week, those guests have yet to be announced.
Rebeca Landa (play-by-play) and Sebastian Martinez-Christensen (analyst) anchor the ESPN Deportes production in the booth, while John Sutcliffe and MJ Acosta-Ruiz report from the sidelines.
Radio options:
For more than three decades, Mitch Holthus has served as Voice of the Chiefs. He’ll again man radio play-by-play duties. He joins former Kansas City wideout Danan Hughes, the analyst, on the Chiefs radio network. Josh Klingler reports from the field. In Kansas City, the game is available via flagship KFNZ (The Fan, 96.5 FM, 610 AM), and in Kansas City on the station’s website.
The prior Voice of the Chiefs, Kevin Harlan (the team’s play-by-play announcer from 1985-93) returns for national listeners on Westwood One (check local listings). Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner has analysis.
Each club’s radio broadcast also is available to out-of-market listeners who subscribe to SiriusXM.
Listeners preferring Spanish should download the Audacy app (Chiefs en Español) to hear Tico Sports’ Oscar Monterroso (play-by-play), Hannah Bassham (analyst) and Alvaro Alvarez (field).
Streaming options:
The official ESPN app is available for both the main broadcast as well as the ManningCast. Plus, after the game, a replay of Chiefs-Commanders, and All-22 coaches video, is available with a premium subscription to NFL Plus.
