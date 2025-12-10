Chiefs Fans Finally Get New Voices in the Broadcast Booth
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kevin Harlan gets to stay home this week.
One of the most respected NFL play-by-play voices gets the Chiefs-Chargers game at Arrowhead Stadium on CBS this week. And his partner is another familiar face.
Color commentator Trent Green served as the Chiefs’ quarterback from 2001-06, leading Kansas City to a pair of playoff berths during his tenure.
Harlan saw plenty of playoff berths during his tenure in Kansas City, too. Like Steelers head coaches, the Chiefs have had very few radio play-by-play announcers over the last half century, and Harlan is one. He preceded current Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus, who’s held that role since 1994.
A University of Kansas graduate, Harlan also called Royals games early in his career. His father, Bob, is the former longtime president and CEO of the Green Bay Packers.
Day, kickoff time
Sunday, 12 p.m. CT in Kansas City (10 a.m. PT in Los Angeles).
Announcers and television network:
After the CBS ‘A’ crew produced five of six Chiefs games since the return of Rashee Rice in Week 7, Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson are in Denver for the Packers and Broncos.
That means Harlan, Green and sideline reporter Melanie Collins are in Kansas City to bring this week’s Chiefs action to viewing on CBS.
Kansas City is scheduled for eight regular-season games on CBS this season, and possibly a ninth if the league assigns the network for a Week 18 rematch at Las Vegas. This is the first time Harlan, Green and Collins have worked a Chiefs game this season.
Since 1939, the NFL is the only major professional sports organization that guarantees every game is available on free, over-the-air television in local markets.
Radio options:
Mitch Holthus has called action as Voice of the Chiefs since 1994, handling play-by-play on the Chiefs Radio Network. He joins former Chiefs wide receiver Danan Hughes, the analyst. Local media personality Josh Klingler is on the sideline. In the wider Kansas City area, the game airs on flagship station KFNZ (The Fan, 96.5 FM and 610 AM).
Each team’s radio broadcast also airs to out-of-market listeners who subscribe to SiriusXM.
Spanish-language listeners can download the Audacy app (Chiefs en Español) to hear the Tico Sports production, with Oscar Monterroso (play-by-play), Hannah Bassham (analyst) and Alvaro Alvarez (sideline).
Streaming options:
Fans can stream via the official CBS app, Paramount Plus. And after the contest, a replay of Chiefs-Texans, along with All-22 coaches film, is available with a premium subscription to NFL Plus.
