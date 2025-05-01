The Chiefs' Biggest Weakness Heading into Next Season
The Kansas City Chiefs used their first two picks in the NFL Draft to address their offensive and defensive lines, which were the team's most pressing needs entering the draft. As the Chiefs look to recover from their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, it starts in the trenches.
Last season, Patrick Mahomes was sacked a career-high number of times, prompting the Chiefs to address the offensive line this offseason with the addition of Josh Simmons in the first round of the draft. Simmons should help solidify the Chiefs' offensive line.
Sterling Xie of the Pro Football Network analyzed the most significant remaining weaknesses for every team in the league. Xie believes the Chiefs still have many other things to address, as their roster had more than a few holes heading into the NFL Draft.
"The Kansas City Chiefs got lots of strong values in the draft this year, headlined by first-round OT Josh Simmons. In time, Simmons could become a franchise left tackle, shoring up the long-problematic position for the rest of Patrick Mahomes’ prime," Xie said.
"However, in the short term, the Chiefs are likely still looking at a left side of Jaylon Moore and Kingsley Suamataia on the offensive line. Simmons could theoretically replace Moore if the latter flops in his first year as a full-time starter, but that wouldn’t solve the issue at left guard if Suamataia doesn’t fare better at his second position."
Xie noted that the Chiefs' roster is still one of the best in the league overall. However, there will likely be a few growing pains along the offensive line after veteran offensive lineman Joe Thuney's departure and Simmons' addition.
"The overall health of the offensive line looks great as long as the Chiefs didn’t miss on both Moore and Simmons. Still, it wouldn’t be surprising to feel Joe Thuney’s absence at some point in 2025, particularly with Mike Caliendo has to re-enter the lineup for an extended stretch again," Xie said.
The Chiefs have done everything possible to improve their roster heading into next season. Time will tell if Kansas City did enough to meet the Chiefs' standard.
