The Kansas City Chiefs Still Have Work to Do
The Kansas City Chiefs wasted no time addressing as many needs as possible in this year's NFL Draft. The Chiefs' most pressing needs came in the trenches, and they were sure to use their first two picks in the draft on an offensive and defensive lineman.
Judy Battista of NFL.com analyzed each team's accomplishments this offseason and the remaining things each team in the National Football League must accomplish before the start of the season. She believes the Chiefs must do more to continue fixing their roster issues.
Battista noted that the Chiefs were able to accomplish a few things in the draft, including that the Chiefs "continued the quest to improve protection for Patrick Mahomes by drafting an OT and replenished the defensive line."
"The way the Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX made it feel like their dynasty was over. Not exactly, particularly if the latest tweaks to the offensive line work. Drafting Josh Simmons 32nd overall seemed like a no-brainer, addressing what was obviously the Chiefs’ biggest need. Andy Reid believes in building from the trenches out, so reinforcing the defensive line (with tackle Omarr Norman-Lott in Round 2 and edge Ashton Gillotte in Round 3) also makes sense," Battista said.
"The next challenge is to get the lines playing together and to get the receivers on the same page with Mahomes. There is loads of talent there, which is why last year’s occasional slog was so unexpected. The offseason program and camps will be all about refining the details. But as long as Mahomes is there, this is a serious contender and still very much the AFC’s team to beat with, they hope, an improved offensive line. "
The Chiefs may have lost the Super Bowl, but they are still one of the best teams in the National Football League. Still, they must make the most of Patrick Mahomes' prime, as he is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Kansas City's front office must continue adding talent.
Kansas City has been the cream of the crop over the last five years or so, but for that to remain the case, they must continue to stockpile as much talent on both sides of the ball as possible.
