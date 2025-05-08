Do Chiefs Have to Make Another Move At WR?
The Kansas City Chiefs have addressed the offense this offseason. One position they struggled at last season was at the wide receiver position. Other than receiver Xavier Worthy, the Chiefs could not get anything going with the receivers. A lot had to do with the injuries in the receiving group. The Chiefs tried a lot of different things last season, but it did not work for them.
But heading into the 2025 season, they are making sure that is not a problem. The Chiefs have brought back a lot of the players who were hurt from the receiving room, to give them another shot to do something special with the team. A lot of those players are good pieces to have. The Chiefs also want to have those weapons back for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
For most of them, Mahomes has a good relationship with them when it comes to chemistry. That was one huge reason why they brought a lot of them back.
Then, in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs added another talented receiver in the fourth round. The Chiefs took Jalen Royals out of Utah State to add to the offense. Royals can be another piece that comes to Kansas City and has a good rookie season.
No one big question that remains for the Chiefs is, do they need to make another move at the wide receiver position before the start of the 2025 NFL season?
There are a couple of veteran wide receivers still looking for a team in 2025. A couple of them used to play against the Chiefs and for their divisional rivals. One is Keenan Allen and the other is Amari Cooper. Both of them still have a lot to offer any team. And for the Chiefs, it will not require them to spend a lot of money to acquire them.
But for the Chiefs, they do not need to make another move for another receiver. The Chiefs seem pretty sure with the core they have in place. And another receiver in the draft makes it better. The Chiefs will have a lot of competition in training camp for the starting position, and the receivers will be in front of the line on that.
