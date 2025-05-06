Outlook From Chiefs Rookie Minicamp
The Kansas City Chiefs got a look at their rookies for the first time over the weekend. The Chiefs hosted their rookie minicamp, and it was time to get to see the rookies take the field for the first time as members of the Chiefs organization.
The rookie minicamp included players they drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, undrafted free agents they signed, and other rookies who received invites. The Chiefs had a good draft in 2025 and now look to see if other rookies can help the team win games in 2025 and beyond.
The Chiefs got to see their rookies work and got to know them better. These rookies got the chance to step on the field for the first time and learn what the playbook will look like and what expectations they have one them as members of the Chiefs.
Simmons said that he would prioritize mental reps and studying the playbook during minicamp. Somewhat surprisingly, Simmons said that the Chiefs' playbook was "not as complex" as he predicted. That might be because he spent his college years playing inside Ohio State head coach Ryan Day's NFL-style offense," said Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports.
"Simmons didn't take the bait when he was asked if he views himself as an immediate starter."
"[I want to] attack rehab as hard as I can,"Simmons said, via The Athletic. "That way, when training camp does come around, I can be the most help that I possibly can be. There's nothing, really, I can do to kind of force -- there are a lot of vets in here, and my thing is to stay out the way, work hard and be a helpful piece if I can."
"Another notable takeaway from the Chiefs' first rookie minicamp practice was receiver Jalen Royals, a third-round pick who said that he felt "very anxious but also happy" since arriving in Kansas City. Royals didn't appear to be anxious at all during practice. All told, Royals (who said that he watches veterans Davante Adams and AJ Brown to try to "piggyback off of what they do") did a good job showcasing his quickness and strong hands during position drills."
"Just taking it one step at a time," Royals said. "I know it's the first day, but just trying to come in and work and take it step-by-step."
