The 4 Most Noteworthy Items From Andy Reid’s Week 7 Remarks

Kansas City Chiefs head coach sheds light on rushing offense, Kelce and more.

Zak Gilbert

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks in the tunnel before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks in the tunnel before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In Sunday’s 30-17 win over the Lions, Kansas City’s defense gave Jared Goff way too much time to pass. But the Chiefs’ coverage was strikingly effective.

That fact was most manifested in how Steve Spagnuolo’s unit bottled up Amon-Ra St. Brown. The two-time All-Pro registered nine catches but only 45 yards on Sunday. It was the 41st game in his career with at least seven receptions, including playoffs, but by far his lowest average per catch (5.0).

leo chenal, st. brow
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch over Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

And after watching the film, Andy Reid said Monday the defense actually gave Kansas City’s offense a critical boost just before halftime. Protecting a 13-10 lead, the Chiefs forced a three-and-out in the final seconds of the first half.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” Reid said Monday. “That’s huge. The stop before the half was big. We end up taking a knee there at the end, but just a few seconds on the clock. But to be able to stop them there was big.”

So big, Reid said, it gave the offense momentum to take the second-half-opening kickoff and drive for a touchdown and go up 20-10.

patrick mahome
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Here are three more noteworthy items Reid mentioned Monday

The real reason why Travis Kelce, the team’s oldest player other than long-snapper James Winchester, is leading the team in receiving yards after six weeks:

“We've been giving him a lot of Geritol, and he really has progressed.”

travis kelc
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) leaps over Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Don’t expect Harrison Butker to be unemployed anytime soon:

“Yeah, listen, I'm a big Harrison Butker fan. I think he’s a great, great kicker, and if not the best, one of the best clutch kickers in the National Football League. So, I know how that thing goes, the swing, I understand all that. And sometimes that ball looks nice and fat, and other times it looks a little tiny.

“So, the first one, he didn't hit it very good, the PAT, and then he came back and finished strong the rest of the night. And I thought getting a field goal in there, I think that's big. I mean, we're all human, and a little pat on the back, you're being nice on that, but a nice pat on the back was a positive.”

harrison butke
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates after kicking a field goal agains the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Big picture, the running backs are effective if not highly productive, and Mahomes is going to get his yards:

“Yeah, Pat had the (32) yards rushing. So listen, he's going to rush no matter what. I mean, he's going to run the ball. There's just times where, if something doesn't look right, or maybe there's a pressure here or there, that he's going to take off and go. And so, I get that it's important that he does like he did last night, where he got down on the ground and not take the big hits -- with  the exception of one run there, he was able to get down and try to limit the hits on him.

kareem hun
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) rushes the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“And then listen, I thought our guys ran the ball well. I thought they had a good night. And there was a mix. When you do this RPO game, you’re calling runs, but some of them turn into passes. And that's the beauty of the thing. And so maybe your numbers are down just a little but they end up increasing and having the completions.”

Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI