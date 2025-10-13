The 4 Most Noteworthy Items From Andy Reid’s Week 7 Remarks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In Sunday’s 30-17 win over the Lions, Kansas City’s defense gave Jared Goff way too much time to pass. But the Chiefs’ coverage was strikingly effective.
That fact was most manifested in how Steve Spagnuolo’s unit bottled up Amon-Ra St. Brown. The two-time All-Pro registered nine catches but only 45 yards on Sunday. It was the 41st game in his career with at least seven receptions, including playoffs, but by far his lowest average per catch (5.0).
And after watching the film, Andy Reid said Monday the defense actually gave Kansas City’s offense a critical boost just before halftime. Protecting a 13-10 lead, the Chiefs forced a three-and-out in the final seconds of the first half.
“Absolutely, absolutely,” Reid said Monday. “That’s huge. The stop before the half was big. We end up taking a knee there at the end, but just a few seconds on the clock. But to be able to stop them there was big.”
So big, Reid said, it gave the offense momentum to take the second-half-opening kickoff and drive for a touchdown and go up 20-10.
Here are three more noteworthy items Reid mentioned Monday
The real reason why Travis Kelce, the team’s oldest player other than long-snapper James Winchester, is leading the team in receiving yards after six weeks:
“We've been giving him a lot of Geritol, and he really has progressed.”
Don’t expect Harrison Butker to be unemployed anytime soon:
“Yeah, listen, I'm a big Harrison Butker fan. I think he’s a great, great kicker, and if not the best, one of the best clutch kickers in the National Football League. So, I know how that thing goes, the swing, I understand all that. And sometimes that ball looks nice and fat, and other times it looks a little tiny.
“So, the first one, he didn't hit it very good, the PAT, and then he came back and finished strong the rest of the night. And I thought getting a field goal in there, I think that's big. I mean, we're all human, and a little pat on the back, you're being nice on that, but a nice pat on the back was a positive.”
Big picture, the running backs are effective if not highly productive, and Mahomes is going to get his yards:
“Yeah, Pat had the (32) yards rushing. So listen, he's going to rush no matter what. I mean, he's going to run the ball. There's just times where, if something doesn't look right, or maybe there's a pressure here or there, that he's going to take off and go. And so, I get that it's important that he does like he did last night, where he got down on the ground and not take the big hits -- with the exception of one run there, he was able to get down and try to limit the hits on him.
“And then listen, I thought our guys ran the ball well. I thought they had a good night. And there was a mix. When you do this RPO game, you’re calling runs, but some of them turn into passes. And that's the beauty of the thing. And so maybe your numbers are down just a little but they end up increasing and having the completions.”
