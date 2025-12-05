How Chiefs Can Be Able To Find Kelce’s Successor

The Kansas City Chiefs are sitting at 6 - 6 and are at a big risk of missing the playoffs entirely. This would be a monumental collapse for their dynasty and would show that they are not the inevitable force they once were.

Patrick Mahomes will have to shoulder a lot of the offensive responsibility in order for them to make a run and sneak into the postseason. That's going to be a lot harder with his all-time favorite target, Travis Kelce , being a non-factor in most of their games. He had a great performance against the Dallas Cowboys , but he has yet to crack 100 yards receiving so far this season.

Possible Replacement?

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches the offense on the field during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens recently extended Mark Andrews, which leaves the future of Isaiah Likely up in the air. Tyler Sullivan, writer for CBS Sports, identified the Chiefs as one of the most ideal landing spots for Likely, given how close to retirement Kelce is.

"It remains to be seen if Travis Kelce will play beyond this current 2025 season. The future Hall of Fame tight end mulled retirement last offseason before ultimately deciding to return to action. If he decides this time around to hang it up, Likely would be a great successor".

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) runs the ball after making a catch during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Likely is barely 25, yet he already has some of the best highlights from a tight end since he was drafted. He has hands like a receiver and runs routes like one, with the size to mismatch against linebackers and defensive backs.

"Even if Kelce decides to stick around, it wouldn't hurt to bring Likely in as the heir apparent. As we've seen over the years with Kelce, the tight end position is heavily featured in Kansas City's offense. Likely's athleticism and knack as a pass-catcher would be a fascinating addition for Patrick Mahomes, potentially injecting some much-needed burst into the offense overall".

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Likely is the perfect candidate for the Chiefs to target this offseason, as he'd give their offense another avenue of explosiveness. He has yet to eclipse 500 receiving yards in a season, and doesn't have more than six touchdowns in a season in his career, but that all can change under Andy Reid and Mahomes.

The Chiefs' offense is so much more dangerous when they have a playmaker at tight end. Although nobody could replicate the greatness that was Kelce and Mahomes' connection, Likely is a worthy successor, one who could give the Chiefs offense a spark they've been missing since 2022.

