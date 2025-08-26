Former Chiefs in NFL: Moore Makes Inauspicious Debut With 49ers
Long before Skyy Moore on Saturday said he needed a fresh start, the Chiefs gave it to him. His chances of making the 2025 Kansas City roster were on life support as early as Aug. 15, when he caught the eyes of NFL teams with his 88-yard punt return.
One of those teams, San Francisco, acquired him from Kansas City on Thursday. Two days later, in his first game with the 49ers, he dropped two passes. Clearly, he’s still battling the same mental hump but he finished the night on a good note. He ended with three catches for 19 yards and also returned three punts and a kickoff.
"It's a fresh start," Moore said Saturday, courtesy of NBC Sports Bay Area. "New city, new team. I feel like I get to learn again and put the fun back in the game. Not that I lost it, but just another adventure, I'd say. And the guys, what I've seen so far, they accepted me.”
That acceptance says as much about Kyle Shanahan’s culture as it does about the 49ers’ needs. The team was decimated by injury and suspension at wide receiver, and Moore will certainly address that need. Plus, the Chiefs’ netted an additional 2027 Day 3 draft pick.
“I found myself in my head a lot over in Kansas City,” said Moore, who wore No. 6 for the 49ers. “And, that's never good. I feel like today, it was just, let it loose and just go out and play because I don't know anything, anyway. So, it's like, I got to just play ball.”
L’Jarius Sneed
The Tennessee Titans on Wednesday activated former Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed from the PUP list after offseason clean-up surgery in his knee -- similar to the path Kristian Fulton took on his way back this summer. But unlike Fulton, who got important snaps in the Chiefs’ preseason finale Friday against Chicago, Sneed did not play during the Tennessee preseason.
Traded to the Titans last in March 2024, Sneed immediately signed a four-year, $76.4 million deal with his new team. Sidelined most of his first Titans season with a quad injury, he ended the year on injured reserve. Head coach Brian Callahan said last week Sneed’s status for Tennessee’s Week 1 game at Denver.
In exchange for Sneed, Brett Veach acquired a 2024 seventh-rounder from the Titans (subsequently traded) as well as a third-round pick in 2025 that became defensive end Ashton Gillotte.
Sneed intercepted 10 passes over his four years (2020-23) with the Chiefs.
Carson Wentz
Minnesota signed former Patrick Mahomes backup Carson Wentz on Sunday and, in a related move, traded Sam Howell to the Eagles. Philadelphia sent a pair of Day 3 picks, one in 2026 and another in 2027, to the Vikings for Howell. Wentz now will back up Minnesota’s first-round selection in the 2024 draft, J.J. McCarthy.
Wentz in his only season with the Chiefs, 2024, saw action in three games and started the meaningless season-finale at Denver, a 38-0 loss. After the Super Bowl, Kansas City opted not to re-sign the former No. 2 overall selection in favor of Gardner Minshew. Wentz had been a free agent until signing with the Vikings Sunday.
