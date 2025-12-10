Chiefs Face Big Offseason Choice: Rebuild or Retool

The Kansas City Chiefs are in fear of missing the playoffs this season, and to get in, certain things would have to happen.

The Chiefs must win out against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Tennessee Titans, the Denver Broncos, and the Las Vegas Raiders. If they do, it would put their regular season record at 10-7.

The Indianapolis Colts would need to lose at least two of their last four games. Their final four games are against the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Houston Texans. This became a real possibility following the Daniel Jones injury.

The Los Angeles Chargers must finish their last four games with a 1-3 record or worse. They take on the Chiefs this Sunday at Arrowhead, the Dall Cowboys, the Houston Texans, and the Denver Broncos.

With chances very slim, having to rely on the outcomes of other franchises, along with controlling your own, it begs the question of what the Chiefs' front office needs to do this offseason: rebuild or retool?

Case for Retooling

On paper, the Chiefs' roster shouldn't be performing as poorly as it has. Possessing a Top 10 quarterback in Patrick Mahomes is something to build the franchise around, and they've done just that thus far in his career.

Offensively, the Chiefs need a running back this offseason, as frustration continues to grow from the fanbase surrounding the running back room. Additionally, the Chiefs should want to continue to add to the offensive line. Both positions should be obtainable fixes this offseason, meaning the offense should be torn down and rebuilt.

Nick Wright gave his thoughts on the exact question

"You're never a rebuild if you have one of the greatest quarterbacks ever, you know, in his prime. But they listen, this isn't a fluke. Just like last year, I was adamant that that team was a great team, and everyone's like, 'but the margin of victory and the close wins.' Winning in the NFL is a skill," Wright said to Colin Cowherd.

"Just like a great tennis player understands, there's like four or five points in the match that actually matter. I'm going to win those. The Chiefs last year understood that.

If the Chiefs were to retool this offseason, they would still be highly regarded as a favorite to be playoff contenders next season. As Wright said, there is no point in rebuilding when so many factors that worked last year just haven't been in their favor this year.

