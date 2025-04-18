Chiefs' Offseason Will be Judged by Quality of Draft Haul
The Kansas City Chiefs are considered among the best teams and organizations in the National Football League. Their sustained success over the past five-plus seasons has firmly established this to be the case, after appearing in five of the last six Super Bowls.
Still, after being exposed in the most recent Super Bowl appearances, the Chiefs have plenty of work to do this season. Kansas City must address many issues, including along their offensive and defensive lines, as both units struggled in their last time on the field together.
Christian D'Andrea of USA TODAY released an updated mock draft with first-round projections for every team in the league. D'Andrea believes the Chiefs will use their first pick in the draft to address their defensive line, as the unit has become increasingly thin.
"The slot next to Chris Jones is open, and the top candidate to fill it is Jerry Tillery, which... isn't ideal. Grant has been a volatile talent in the pre-draft process, but let’s begin with the unassailable. He’s a 331-pound monster who is wildly difficult to move if he does not want to be moved," D'Andrea said.
D'Andrea noted that Grant would give the Chiefs a player with the size and skill set to immediately impact the team. With the Chiefs looking to retool and make another playoff run, they need players who can make an instant impact. D'Andrea believes Grant is that player for the Chiefs.
"Grant offers utility as a pass rusher (6.5 sacks the last two seasons), but his headline is as a lane-clogger. While the Chiefs were solid against the run last fall, the rise of NFL running offenses – including the [Philadelphia] Eagles team that just beat them in the Super Bowl – puts a little extra emphasis on blowing up handoffs before they become fatal. Grant may never touch Jones’s pass-rushing impact, but he’ll be the kind of foundation that keeps his All-Pro teammate soaring over the back end of his career," D'Andrea said.
Regardless of who they draft, the Chiefs must have a solid draft haul if they hope to alleviate some of their roster issues.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.