2 Players Chiefs Should Acquire Before or During the Draft

Entering an offseason ahead of a potential retooling year with only six draft picks, the Kansas City Chiefs were in a precarious spot.

Kansas City traded cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for multiple picks, including a 2026 first-round selection (No. 29). Although the 25-year-old cornerback is one of the best defensive backs in the league, the move supplied the Chiefs with three additional picks in this year's draft.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) forces a fumble from Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With nine picks, including two in the first round, Kansas City has an opportunity to refurbish a roster that is desperate for reinforcements in multiple areas. However, could the Chiefs utilize their extra capital on a proven commodity in the league? Here are a couple of players to consider in this scenario.

Brian Thomas Jr.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Reports have indicated that the Jacksonville Jaguars are not interested in trading the 23-year-old wide receiver. However, Thomas Jr.'s name has circulated in trade rumors for weeks, and although the Jaguars are giving off the impression that the star receiver is not available, a premium pick could change their mind.

The Chiefs' wide receiver corps is an underrated question mark heading into 2026, and Rashee Rice could be facing a lengthy suspension for his continuous off-field issues. Additionally, Jacksonville does not have a first-round pick this year after trading up in the 2025 draft for wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. The Jaguars then traded for and extended Jakobi Meyers, while Parker Washington has emerged as a legitimate option in the passing game.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Thomas Jr. may be best suited for a change of scenery, and if Kansas City is willing to part with a first-round pick, this pairing would make a ton of sense.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Giants spent the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on edge rusher Abdul Carter, and Brian Burns' contract is unmovable for the next two years. That leaves Thibodeaux as the third wheel off the edge.

Thibodeaux is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which guarantees $14.7 million. The Chiefs only have $7.47 million in cap space remaining, but restructuring Chris Jones' contract could open up $22 million. Additionally, the 25-year-old pass rusher could be acquired for a third- or fourth-round pick.

Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5)reacts during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images