2 Players Chiefs Should Acquire Before or During the Draft
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Entering an offseason ahead of a potential retooling year with only six draft picks, the Kansas City Chiefs were in a precarious spot.
Kansas City traded cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for multiple picks, including a 2026 first-round selection (No. 29). Although the 25-year-old cornerback is one of the best defensive backs in the league, the move supplied the Chiefs with three additional picks in this year's draft.
With nine picks, including two in the first round, Kansas City has an opportunity to refurbish a roster that is desperate for reinforcements in multiple areas. However, could the Chiefs utilize their extra capital on a proven commodity in the league? Here are a couple of players to consider in this scenario.
Brian Thomas Jr.
Reports have indicated that the Jacksonville Jaguars are not interested in trading the 23-year-old wide receiver. However, Thomas Jr.'s name has circulated in trade rumors for weeks, and although the Jaguars are giving off the impression that the star receiver is not available, a premium pick could change their mind.
The Chiefs' wide receiver corps is an underrated question mark heading into 2026, and Rashee Rice could be facing a lengthy suspension for his continuous off-field issues. Additionally, Jacksonville does not have a first-round pick this year after trading up in the 2025 draft for wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. The Jaguars then traded for and extended Jakobi Meyers, while Parker Washington has emerged as a legitimate option in the passing game.
Thomas Jr. may be best suited for a change of scenery, and if Kansas City is willing to part with a first-round pick, this pairing would make a ton of sense.
Kayvon Thibodeaux
The New York Giants spent the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on edge rusher Abdul Carter, and Brian Burns' contract is unmovable for the next two years. That leaves Thibodeaux as the third wheel off the edge.
Thibodeaux is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which guarantees $14.7 million. The Chiefs only have $7.47 million in cap space remaining, but restructuring Chris Jones' contract could open up $22 million. Additionally, the 25-year-old pass rusher could be acquired for a third- or fourth-round pick.
If the Chiefs are not able to land Arvell Reese, David Bailey, or Rueben Bain Jr. at No. 9, could general manager Brett Veach feel inclined to bolster the pass rush via trade?
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.