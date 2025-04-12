Chiefs LB Jack Cochrane Sends Message to Chiefs Kingdom
The Kansas City Chiefs made sure to keep one of their hardworking linebackers around for another season in the form of Jack Cochrane. Cochrane has been with the Chiefs for three seasons now, and as of Friday, he won't be taking his talents anywhere else.
The former undrafted free agent from South Dakota has found himself in limited action across his first three campaigns with the franchise, but following all the departures to free agency this season, Cochrane could be in the works to be featured more in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's plans.
After putting pen to paper, Cochrane took to the Chiefs X page to send the Chiefs Kingdom a message ahead of the new season.
"What's up, Chiefs Kingdom? Jack Cochrane here. Excited to be back for another year. We got some work to do, but man, I'm really excited about the group that we have, and I'm excited to be a part of it," Cochrane said. "Thanks, fired up to get back on the field. See y'all in the fall."
Last season, in 15 games played, Cochrane was only able to collect five total tackles, as he was primarily used as a backup piece to the defensive roster. His biggest season, however, came a year prior in 2023, when he showcased he could be a vital piece to the future.
In the 2023 campaign, Cochrane collected 28 total tackles, 21 of which were solo tackles. He was also able to earn himself one pass defended and one stuff. Given that he has shown what he can bring to the defense, it was a smart move for the front office not to let Jack hit the road.
Going into the new campaign, however, the linebacker will have to prove he is still capable of dropping the numbers Chiefs Kingdom saw in 2023. Likely to play behind Drue Tranquill, he could find himself in the starting role every now and then if his production calls for more action on the field.
In the final game of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, a ton of flaws were exposed from both an offensive and defensive standpoint. Keeping Cochrane on the roster gives him the chance to build on last season and join the crew as they seek out revenge in 2025.
