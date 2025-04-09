Chiefs' Mike Edwards Sounds Off on DC Steve Spagnuolo
The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed veteran safety Mike Edwards to a one-year contract for the 2025 campaign. Bringing back a veteran in Edwards to take over the role as a leader in the locker room was crucial for the Chiefs' defensive dynamic, especially as they prepare to return to action.
In Edwards' re-introductory press conference to Chiefs Kingdom on Wednesday, he touched on the excitement to be back working with Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. After his strong season with the franchise in 2023, Edwards is fully prepared to get back to work with coach Spagnuolo.
"Spags is a real creative guy; he's the mastermind behind all of this work," Edwards said. "With his defense, I think I fit in really well, just because I can play all over the field. Spags is one of those guys that likes to use his players and their strengths and likes to use them all over the place... He's a great coach, and he's going to have everybody in the right spot."
In the 2023 campaign for Edwards, he was able to play a full 17 games, collected 51 total tackles, 32 of which were solos, and earned himself five passes defended. Now, as a veteran in the locker room since Justin Reid's departure, the Chiefs' defense should be able to reconfigure with a familiar face.
Coach Spagnuolo has been able to make his defenses shine since taking over, as it has been seen over the last three seasons, where the Chiefs ultimately ended up in the Super Bowl. While Edwards doesn't know his role just yet, he puts all his trust into the coaching style of Spagnuolo.
"Spags has a plan, so you never know what he might bring up, what he might have planned," Edwards said. "Just be ready for whatever may be, whatever they want me to do, I'll be ready for it."
Going into his seventh season in the National Football League, which Edwards can't believe, he's learned that teams have success in this game when they approach it from a team mentality, not just the individual.
