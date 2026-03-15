1 Free Agent Chiefs Now Must Re-Sign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Brett Veach wanted to keep all of his unrestricted free agents. So, watching Bryan Cook, Jaylen Watson and Leo Chenal sign with other teams this week – three fantastic players from his best draft class in 2022 -- had to somehow affect the Chiefs’ general manager.

There’s too much work to do, however, to waste time sulking.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Everything's kind of a puzzle, with a lot of our players,” Veach said Feb. 24 at the scouting combine. “I don't think that there's any one of our free agents that we look at and say we don't want these guys back. They're really good players; we won a lot of games with them.

“It's just a matter of trying to put the puzzle together and what else is going to be out there, their price points and kind of fit in the whole thing together. So, I think what we do is, we just kind of remain in contact and keep that dialogue open.”

The dialogue with Kareem Hunt is the most important conversation, now that the first week of free agency has receded. For three pivotal reasons, the Chiefs now need to get Hunt back on another one-year contract.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Short-yardage necessity

Adding Kenneth Walker and Emari Demercado this week probably gives Patrick Mahomes more explosiveness in his backfield than any season of the quarterback’s NFL career. But neither player is a short-yardage back. In fact, the Seahawks last year took Walker off the field in those situations.

In 2025, only five of his 221 carries were on third downs (he totaled just one first down and 11 yards), and none came on fourth down. None of the Chiefs’ backs are big, either. Walker is 5-9 and 211 pounds, Demercado is 5-9 and 215, and Brashard Smith – as of now the only other back who figures to make the Chiefs’ roster in September – is 5-10, 196.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) reacts after a first down against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Hunt is bigger than all of them at 5-11 and 216, but his he’s expert results in short-yardage make him invaluable to Kansas City. With few exceptions, Andy Reid gave Hunt the ball in those situations, even though everyone knew what was coming.

Like a FedEx driver, Hunt still delivered. On third-and-1, -2 or -3 yards to go, he converted on 22 of 28 attempts (78.6 percent). All of his fourth-down attempts needed 3-or-less and he converted on 12 of 13 (92.3). Overall on third or fourth down and 3 yards or less, he was 34 of 41 (82.9 percent). The Tush Push across the league in 2025 converted at approximately 76.8 percent.

Plus, with the addition of Khyiris Tonga as a lead blocker, the Chiefs with Hunt could go from elite to all-universe in short-yardage situations.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (95) celebrates a sack in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Ability to step up when needed

The knock on Demercado is that the Cardinals didn’t hand him the reins when James Conner went down with injury in 2025. So, if Walker goes down, the Chiefs need someone to carry that torch. Smith did it in the 2025 season finale, looking impressive at Las Vegas, but the better plan would be to utilize Hunt as a workhorse backup.

Trust from teammates

The 2025 draft class was deep at running back, but Kansas City came away with only Smith in the seventh round. The Chiefs fell victim to circumstance in a painful way. After they traded up to take Nohl Williams at 85th overall in the third round, they had to wait and watch six running backs come off the board before their next selection – Jalen Royals at 133 in Round 4.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Those backs included Bhayshul Tuten, Cam Skattebo and Woody Marks, all of whom enjoyed promising rookie campaigns. And that’s also why the Chiefs found themselves in a position where they needed to commit $28.7 million guaranteed to Walker this week.

Walker and Demercado are new, and Smith is a second-year player. But Hunt has known Mahomes since they were rookies in 2017, when Hunt led the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards. Hunt’s obviously not the same, but he certainly has the trust of his quarterback, tight end Travis Kelce and veterans on the offensive line.

Without question, the Chiefs need to find room to re-sign Hunt – before another team moves the chains.