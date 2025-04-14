Draft Prospect Chiefs Need to Look Closely At
The Kansas City Chiefs need to bring their run game back in the 2025 season. The Chiefs did not have a strong run game in 2024 and that was because the offensive line did not play well to open up holes for their backs. Injuries also played a factor on the Chiefs not having a run game last season. The Chiefs can fix that in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs will have running back Isaiah Pacheco back next season. Pacheco came back last season at the end but just did not look the like his normal self. That could have been because he came back before he was suppose to. The Chiefs went on to get Kareem Hunt, who did give them a little spark but it went away when they needed it the most.
Both of those players are coming next season, and the Chiefs might add another back in the draft, but that is not going to change the run game, if the Chiefs do not address the interior offensive line position in the draft.
They already know what they are going to get with Trey Smith, who was franchised tag and will be back next season for the Chiefs. But they still look for another guard.
One prospect that the Chiefs need to take a close look at is guard Luke Newman out of Michigan State.
The Chiefs can add Newman, and he is a player that will be ready to start from day one. Newman is one of the best interior lineman in this draft.
PFF graded Newman as the best run blocking lineman on gap runs.
Newman’s second appearance on this list amid a sea of highly sought-after prospects highlights his prowess on gap-scheme runs. While Michigan State may not feature gap concepts frequently in its game plan, Newman excelled regardless, recording the class’ only impact block rate above 20%," said Mason Cameron of PFF.
The Chiefs want to be better next season because they not only want to get back next season to the Super Bowl but also win it. The Chiefs also want to protect their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Giving Mahomes after good guard will do wonders, along with a running game.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.