Kansas City Chiefs Prospects Visit Tracker
With the 2025 NFL Draft quickly approaching, the final mock drafts are getting released as the NFL is getting their final draft board together, as well as the Chiefs. They will be going after players on that board and see which ones they can get without reaching too far ahead. The Chiefs are looking to have another good, successful draft and this could be the most important one in franchise history.
The Chiefs want to improve this offseason to put themselves in the best position to be successful because we all know they want to get back to the Super Bowl. They will go into the new season with a bad taste in their mouth, and that can serve as motivation and help them out next season. But first, they want to add important players to the team in the draft.
The Chiefs' front office, led by general manager Brett Veach, and the coaching staff, led by head coach Andy Reid, are doing their homework and working with each other to make sure they are on the same page on finding the right players for the team that will help them out the best.
With that the Chiefs have brought in many prospects into their building to better understand who they are away from football and what they will be getting from them if they are drafted by the Chiefs.
Here is the list of the prospects that have visited the Chiefs before the draft.
OT Anthony Belton (N.C. State)
OL Mose Vavao (Fresno State)
OL Esa Pole (Washington State)
OL Bryce Cabeldue (Kansas)
OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan (Oregon State)
OT Caleb Etienne (BYU)
OT Aireontae Ersery (Minnesota)
CB Melvin Smith Jr. (Southern Arkansas)
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (Arizona)
DT Omarr Norman-Lott (Tennessee)
LB Que Robinson (Alabama)
OT Dalton Cooper (Oklahoma State)
TE Harold Fannin (Bowling Green)
WR Isaiah Bond (Texas)
LB Brandon George (Pittsburgh)
DT Philip Blidi (Auburn)
RB Damien Martinez (Miami)
DL Adin Huntington (Tulane)
The Chiefs are looking to have similar success in 2025 as they did over the last few years but if they want to get back to the big game, they will have to improve in the areas that they were exposed in, in Super Bowl LIX. If the Chiefs can do that, they will be one of the favorites to win it all next season.
