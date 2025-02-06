2025 NFL Draft: 3 Prospects the Kansas City Chiefs Could Target
The Kansas City Chiefs may be taking their tours with the media and preparing for a historic Super Bowl matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles but they are also a team that will need to answer plenty of questions about the state of their roster outside of Patrick Mahomes this offseason.
General manager Brett Veach will have his work cut out for him with not a lot of money or draft capital as he begins the retooling process this spring. Thankfully, the Chiefs are one of the best hubs for player development and whoever they select could see playing time very quickly.
Let’s look at three prospects the Chiefs could target for their positions of need in April’s NFL Draft.
Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell
It’s unclear if Nick Bolton will return to Kansas City in 2025 and he’ll likely command a hefty bag from outside teams this spring. If that is the case, targeting a linebacker in the first few rounds of the draft seems like a plausible idea. Campbell presents the Chiefs a possible target with one of the final two picks of the first round. He offers great size, range, and football smarts to be a starting MIKE linebacker in the NFL. It’s hard not to love his film when you see him flying around the line of scrimmage and using his length to deconstruct blocks and win the point of attack in run fits and gap assignments. Three cheers for more youth to Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.
North Dakota State iOL Grey Zabel
Trey Smith could be gone this offseason and the Chiefs may have to search for their new starting right guard in free agency or the draft. One player that stands out as a possible fit in Zabel, a Senior Bowl stand out who has begun to skyrocket on many of the draft community’s boards. The former Bison is a versatile lineman who can play both guard spots and center if needed while offering ample movement skills and aggression in the trenches. He would fit the Chiefs run blocking scheme perfectly.
Missouri WR Luther Burden III
That one scene from The Hangover where Bradley Cooper is on the phone telling the person on the other line he and his friends messed up is exactly how the NFL may feel if the Chiefs were able to land the former All-American standout and five-star recruit. Burden is a run-after-catch savant with incredible athleticism, explosiveness, and creativity in the open field. Not to mention he offers quality ball skills and the toolkit to develop into a great route runner at the next level. Burden and Xavier Worthy could run the league with Mahomes for the next 10 years.