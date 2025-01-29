2025 NFL Draft: Chiefs Take Impactful Defensive Tackle in New Mock
With the AFC title game in their rearview mirror, the Chiefs will continue to prepare for Super Bowl 59 with the chance to make history and cement their legacy alongside the all time great dynasties.
While both teams will focus on the game at hand, the rest of the league is getting a much needed head start on their specific off-seasons.
In the latest mock draft posted by PFF, the Chiefs land defensive tackle Walter Nolen out of Ole Miss'. This comes just days after the NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah projected the Chiefs to take edge rusher James Pearce Jr. in his Mock Draft 1.0.
Spending the past 3 years with Mississippi, Nolen has made tremendous strides from year to year. From his freshman to junior season, Nolen nearly doubled his tackle totals while recording 6.5 sacks as opposed to the lone 1 in his first season with the team.
Nolen has made clear improvements each year in the SEC, playing against the toughest competiton in College Football. Facing powerhouse organizations such as LSU and Georgia, Nolen showed that he can put up against the best.
Kansas City is in the midst of a first-ever three-peat, and a big part of that generational run has been their star-studded defense. Young stars in Trent McDuffie, Nick Bolton Jr, and George Karlaftis have made this defense great from all aspects.
However, at the center of it all, there's no question that Chris Jones has been the anchor of not only the Chiefs defensive line but the foundation of the team's defense as a whole. Being named to 3 consecutive AP All-Pro teams from 2022-2024, he's been the focal point for the Chiefs on the defensive side of the ball.
Coming up on 31 years of age, it wouldn't hurt to give Jones a partner in crime that he could mentor. Here's what PFF had to say about Nolen.
"Nolen finally started to show why he was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 high school class, posting an 88.9 PFF overall grade in 2024 to rank third among Power Four interior defenders."
Nolen would make an excellent pair alongside the already established veteran. He's proven he has what it takes to compete against the best in the industry. Kansas City would benefit from having a guy like him on their roster.